Cricket

Sri Lanka have found another Lasith Malinga: WATCH him scare batters in nets

One bowler who has been a sensation with his performances as well as for his bowling action is Matheesha Pathirana. 

Sri Lanka have found another Lasith Malinga: WATCH him scare batters in nets
(Source: Twitter)

Sri Lanka U19 team is one tough team to beat at the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup 2022. They have played three games so far - against Scotland, Australia and West Indies - and have won all three. 

The young guns have surely outdone their senior team when it comes to excelling in the ICC events. They are hoping to make it to the final and clinch the trophy as well. 

One bowler who has been a sensation with his performances as well as for his bowling action is Matheesha Pathirana. 

So what makes Matheesha special? He has taken five wickets from the three games that he has faced but what is making Sri Lankan fans notice him more is his bowling action. He is a right-arm fast bowler and his bowling action reminds you of a certain Lasith Malinga. 

Don't believe us? Here is Matheesha bowling in the Sri Lankan nets. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Yes, it seems Sri Lankans have found yet another Lasith Malinga. Well, at least, going by the similarities in their bowing styles. He is also called 'Mini Malinga'. But we know to match Malinga and touch his legacy would take a lot from the 19-year-old bowler, who hails from Kandy. 

After all, we are talking about 546 international wickets and 170 IPL scalps. 

For now, Matheesha must enjoy the challenges of age-group cricket and work hard to take his team to U19 success.

