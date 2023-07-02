Sri Lanka Storms Into 2023 Men's ODI World Cup With Dominant Win Over Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka secured their spot in the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup with a dominant nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the Super Six stage of the qualifying tournament. Maheesh Theekshana's impressive four-wicket haul, supported by Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten century, propelled Sri Lanka to an emphatic win at Queen's Sports Club on Sunday. Opting to bowl first, Sri Lanka continued their remarkable performance of not allowing any team to score more than 200 runs in the ongoing tournament. Theekshana, the off-spinner, stood out with figures of 4-25, while left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka delivered a fiery opening spell, taking 3-15 to dismiss Zimbabwe for a mere 165 runs.

In pursuit of the modest target of 166, Nissanka led the charge with an unbeaten 101 off 102 balls, including 14 fours. Dimuth Karunaratne (30) and Kusal Mendis (25 not out) provided valuable support as Sri Lanka comfortably reached the target with nine wickets in hand and 101 balls to spare.

This victory not only solidified Sri Lanka's position at the top of the Super Six table but also guaranteed their place among the top two teams at the end of this stage, ensuring their qualification for the ODI World Cup scheduled to be held in India from October 5 to November 19. As the 1996 World Cup winners, Sri Lanka has successfully secured their participation in the prestigious tournament.

Brief scores:

Zimbabwe 165 in 32.2 overs (Sean Williams 56, Sikandar Raza 31; Maheesh Theekshana 4-25, Dilshan Madushanka 3-15) lost to Sri Lanka 169/1 in 33.1 overs (Pathum Nissanka 101 not out, Dimuth Karunaratne 30; Richard Ngarava 1-35) by nine wickets