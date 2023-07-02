Watch: Jonny Bairstow's Controversial Run-Out Sparks Debate In Second Ashes Test At Lord's

During the second Ashes Test at Lord's, on Day Five, a highly controversial run-out incident occurred involving England's wicketkeeper-batsman, Jonny Bairstow. The match was in a thrilling stage as England was chasing a target of 317 runs. In the 52nd over, Bairstow, who was on 10 runs, faced a bouncer from Cameron Green. In an attempt to evade the delivery, he unintentionally wandered out of his crease. Seizing this opportunity, Australia's wicketkeeper, Alex Carey, swiftly collected the ball and executed an accurate underarm throw towards the stumps. The whole sequence unfolded rapidly, creating chaos on the field.

Bairstow, under the impression that the ball was no longer in play, was taken by surprise when Australia immediately appealed for his dismissal. The on-field umpires, Ahsan Raza and Chris Gaffaney, referred the decision to the TV umpire, Marais Erasmus, who confirmed Bairstow's run-out. The Australian players erupted in celebration upon witnessing the out decision, while the crowd began chanting derogatory remarks, expressing their disapproval, and reviving the perception of Australia as unsporting competitors. Before leaving the field, Bairstow and England's captain, Ben Stokes, exchanged words with the Australian players, expressing their dissatisfaction with the decision.

Bairstow's lapse in judgment, which caused him to wander out of the crease, has garnered significant attention. According to the laws of the game, Law 20.1.2 states, "The ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play."

Commentators analyzing the incident on air supported the decision to dismiss Bairstow. Former Australia captain Mark Taylor remarked, "Carey doesn't wait for Bairstow to walk out; he's going to do that regardless. It doesn't look good, and people won't be happy about it, but it's the right decision." Eoin Morgan, the former England white-ball captain, praised Carey's quick thinking but expressed surprise at the crowd's negative reaction, particularly the boos directed at the Australian team during the lunch break.

Television footage also captured an altercation between Australian openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner and spectators in Lord's Long Room as the players made their way to the dressing room for lunch. Ponting, the former Australian Ashes-winning captain, placed the blame squarely on Bairstow for his own dismissal, stating, "It's a stumping, not a run-out -- enough said. Jonny did the wrong thing, and he's paid the price by losing his wicket in an Ashes Test match."

During the lunch break, Ben Stokes displayed an impressive innings, scoring an unbeaten 108 off 147 balls. Stuart Broad remained by his side at one not out, with England still needing 128 runs to chase down the target of 371. Prior to Bairstow's unfortunate run-out, Ben Duckett had been dismissed after contributing a fine 83 runs to the team's total.