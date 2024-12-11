'Struggling For The Last Five Years': West Indies Legend’s Bold Statement On Virat Kohli After Adelaide Debacle

After registering a thumping victory in the first Test in Perth, India suffered a crushing defeat in the Pink-Ball Test in Adelaide. The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane from December 14, is set to be a crucial encounter, not just for the series but also for the World Test Championship (WTC) final race.

Ahead of the third Test, West Indies pace legend Andy Roberts is not sure if India can make a revival in the series.

"I don’t know if there will be a revival after the Adelaide defeat, but get your batting right," Roberts told mid-day.

Roberts, who was a member of the famous West Indies pace quartet - Michael Holding, Joel Garner, and Colin Croft being the others - also highlighted that Kohli has been struggling for the last five years and he needs to be focused on the longer version of the game.

Notably, the former India captain, who has been far from his best in Test cricket in the last few years, fell for scores of 7 and 11 in Adelaide.

"One of your best batsmen of all time has been struggling for the last five years. He needs to be focused on the longer version of the game. You will get runs and score heavily in Test cricket only when you are fully focused on the longer form. The standard of Test cricket is not the same. The top batsmen look as if they are struggling," Roberts said.

The former West Indies pacer, who picked up 202 wickets in 47 Tests at an average of 25.61, also questioned India's decision to bat first in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

India were bowled out for 180 in 44.1 overs before the hosts took a decisive 157-run lead. The visitors were later bundled out for 175, setting a paltry 19-run target.

"Why did you guys bat first [in Adelaide]. India’s fast bowlers bowled Australia out cheaply in both innings (104 and 238) at Perth. If my fast bowlers outbowl the opposition pacers in the previous Test, I’m not going to give the rivals the first preference in the next Test. Remember, you are not playing on Indian pitches,” said Roberts.