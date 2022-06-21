The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is just around the corner and Team India are finalising 15 member squad for the mega event. The batting lineup is almost sorted with veterans like captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli taking the top spot. The bowling department is one of the biggest concerns for the Indian team. With the inclusion of young pacers like Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel, Team India are trying to give opportunities to as many pacers as they can before finalising the pace attack.

After the T20I series against South Africa, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has expressed that Harshal Patel will be India's trump card for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Harshal was the highest wicket-taker in the five-match T20I series against Proteas. He pulled off such incredible figures at an economy rate of 7.23. He also came up with his T20I career-best figures reading a staggering 4 for 25.

“He will be one of the trumps cards because you have Bhuvneshwar, Shami and Bumrah as well. Brilliant for a skipper to have someone like him to depend on, He can come in and bowl maybe even in the powerplay where people are now going with a change of pace. So yes he certainly should be part of the group,” Gavaskar said.

Earlier this week, Irfan Pathan also named Harshal Patel in his India's playing XI for the first match against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Irfan went three pacers in his bowling attack with Hardik Pandya being the fourth one. Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah formed pace attack in Pathan's playing XI.