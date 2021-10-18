हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup 2021: Anushka Sharma shares adorable photo of Virat Kohli playing with daughter Vamika, see VIRAL pic

Anushka Sharma sneakingly took a picture of hubby Virat Kohli playing with daughter Vamika and shared it on Instagram. The trio is currently in the UAE.   

File image (Source: Twitter)

Anushka Sharma's quarantine period in Dubai is over and now the actress and her daughter Vamika are reunited with Team India skipper Virat Kohli ahead of the team’s opening T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, which is scheduled to take place on October 24.

Interestingly, Anushka on Monday evening shared an adorable photo of her husband Kohli and daughter Vamika.

Anushka’s post showed Vamika sitting in her playing area among colorful balls while Kohli smiles at her. While sharing the snap on her Instagram handle, the Bollywood star wrote, "My whole heart in one frame."

Earlier, Anushka returned to the UAE and had shared photos of Virat Kohli as the couple followed Covid protocols during their quarantine time.

While she's in quarantine, Virat was interacting with her from a balcony on the same floor and was also seen posing for a picture from a lawn below their stay. “Couldn’t choose between these two captions – Quarantine makes the heart fonder & Love in the time of bubble life  #OhWell, you get the point !” she wrote while posting photos of her partner as he waved at her.. She took to Instagram over the weekend to share pictures of Virat.

Meanwhile, Kohli on Saturday played down the ‘hype’ surrounding the high-voltage India vs Pakistan match as “another game of cricket” for him.

"I honestly never felt so," Kohli said when asked if it feels different whenever India meets its neighbouring country.

"I have just approached this game as another game of cricket and I know there is a lot of hype around this game, more so with ticket sales and demands of tickets," the Indian captain, who has had some great performances against Pakistan added.

