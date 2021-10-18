India vs England T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up: Skipper Virat Kohli mimics Shikhar Dhawan in video, watch

Indian skipper Virat Kohli loves to mimic his teammates and other top cricketers inside the dressing room. As Kohli’s side prepares to take on England in a T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match in Dubai on Monday (October 18), the Indian skipper took to social media to show his lighter side.

Kohli posted a hilarious video on his official Twitter handle, mimicking his Delhi and Team India teammate Shikhar Dhawan’s batting style in the middle. “Hi, this is Virat Kohli and I’m going to mimic Shikhar Dhawan because I feel he is lost in his space so much, it’s very funny and I have seen it many times from the other end,” Kohli said.

Kohli started by folding his sleeves up in trademark Dhawan style before imitating the Delhi Capitals openers different actions in his stance before and after he leaves a ball.

Dhawan was in fine form for DC in IPL 2021 and tallied 587 runs from 16 games that played an instrumental role in helping his team finish the league stage as table-toppers. However, the Capitals failed to proceed to the final after losing both the Qualifier. Kohli, on the other hand, led Royal Challengers Bangalore to the playoffs, after finishing third in the league stage but his team’s Eliminator loss against Kolkata Knight Riders meant his IPL captaincy stint ended without a title.

“What a season it has been @DelhiCapitals! We gave it our all but unfortunately fell short. I have cherished every moment of it and I’m already looking forward to next season #RoarTogether,” said Dhawan, who played a knock of 36 runs in Qualifier 2.

Dhawan is not a part of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 in spite of his great record in ICC events. “Shikhar is a very important player for us. Can’t disclose the discussion. He is in the loop. We thought the need of the hour was to look at others and rest him,” Team India chief selector Chetan Sharma had said during a virtual press meet on the day of India’s squad announcement.