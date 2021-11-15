हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Shoaib Akhtar meets ‘old friend’ Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin in Dubai

Former Pakistan paceman Shoaib Akhtar had plenty of battles on the field against former India captains Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly. 

T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Shoaib Akhtar meets ‘old friend’ Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin in Dubai
Former Pakistan paceman Shoaib Akhtar with Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin. (Source: Twitter)

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday (November 14) met Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. Mitchell Marsh’s power-packed unbeaten 77and a superb spell from pacer Josh Hazlewood fired Australia to their first T20 World Cup 2021 title against New Zealand. 

Akhtar shared a picture of him with Ganguly and former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin during the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. “It was lovely running into an old friend and on-ground rival. And of course BCCI chairman @SGanguly99. Also legendary @azharflicks in the picture,” Akhtar tweeted. 

Coming to the final, New Zealand went down by eight wickets in the summit clash as Kane Williamson`s stylish innings of 85 proved in vain in Dubai on Sunday. New Zealand scored a competitive-looking total of 172 for four but Mitchell Marsh’s aggressive unbeaten 77 coupled with David Warner’s fifty, propelled Australia to their maiden triumph in the T20 World Cup 2021. 

Australian skipper Aaron Finch described the feeling of winning the maiden T20 World Cup title as ‘awesome’ and said the victory is great for Australian cricket. “Yeah, it`s awesome, it really is. I think there’s been so much talk about this being the one that`s been elusive to Australia. And to be fair, we probably underperformed in the past, if we are being honest with ourselves,” said Finch in the post-match press conference as per ICC. 

T20 World Cup 2021T20 World Cupindian cricket teamPakistan cricket teamShoaib AkhtarSourav GangulyMohammad Azharuddin
