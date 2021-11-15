T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Australia bag Rs 13 crore prize money, Team India earns same amount as Namibia and Scotland

Australia cricket team created history on Sunday (November 14) by winning their first-ever T20 World Cup title with an eight-wicket win over Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in Dubai. The five-time ODI champions won the T20 crown for the first time in their history and Aaron Finch’s side walked away with Rs 13.1 crore of prize money for becoming champions.

The total prize money of the T20 World Cup 2021 was pegged at $5.6 million (Rs 42 crore approximately). This prize money will be divided among the 16 participating teams of the tournament.

The champions Australia will receive a total amount of Rs 13.1 crore – Rs 11.9 crore for winning the tournament and an additional Rs 1.2 crores for winning 4 out of their 5 league matches in the Super 12 stages. On the other hand, runners-up New Zealand will get Rs 7.15 crores – Rs 5.95 crore for reaching the final and an additional Rs 1.2 Crores for posting 4 wins in the Super 12 stages like Australia.

The two other semifinalists of the tournament – England and Pakistan -- are slated to receive a sum of $400,000 each (Rs 3 crores). Apart from that, Pakistan will also receive an additional amount of Rs 1.5 crores for posting 5 wins in the Super 12 stages for a total of Rs 4.5 crores, while England will get a total amount of Rs 4.2 crores for winning 4 out of 5 matches in Super 12 stage.

Each team that qualified for the Super 12 stages of the tournament will get a sum of $70,000 (Rs 52 lakhs). Apart from that, for each win posted in the Super 12 stages of the tournament, the teams will receive $40,000 (Rs 30 Lakhs) per match. Virat Kohli’s Team India bagged a total of Rs 1.42 crore – Rs 52 lakhs for reaching the Super 12 stages and an additional Rs 90 lakhs for posting 3 wins in the Super 12 stages.

Also, there were 4 teams that played the T20 World Cup qualifiers but did not qualify for the Super 12 stages, who were Oman, Papua New Guinea, Ireland, and The Netherlands. Each of these teams will receive $40,000 (Rs 30 lakhs) and an additional $40,000 (Rs 30 lakhs) for each win posted in the qualifying stages of the tournament.

Here is the list of the prize money that each team will get in the T20 World Cup 2021...

Australia (Winners) - Rs 13.1 crore

New Zealand (Runners-Up) - Rs 7.15 crore

Pakistan (Semi-final) - Rs 4.5 crore

England (Semi-final) - Rs 4.2 crore

Sri Lanka (Super 12) - Rs 2.02 crore

South Africa (Super 12) - Rs 1.72 crore

India (Super 12) - Rs 1.42 crore

Namibia (Super 12) - Rs 1.42 crore

Scotland (Super 12) - Rs 1.42 crore

Bangladesh (Super 12) - Rs 1.12 crore

Afghanistan (Super 12) - Rs 1.12 crore

West Indies (Super 12) - Rs 82 lakh

Oman (Eliminated in Qualifying) - Rs 60 lakh

Ireland (Eliminated in Qualifying) - Rs 60 lakh

Papua New Guinea (Eliminated in Qualifying) - Rs 30 lakh

The Netherlands (Eliminated in Qualifying) - Rs 30 lakh

Live TV