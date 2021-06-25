T20 World Cup set to take place in UAE from THIS date: Report

The upcoming T20 World Cup is scheduled to start from October 17 in UAE and will conclude on November 14. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the cricketing extravaganza will be played two days after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended midway due to COVID-19.

The remaining part of IPL 2021 will take place in UAE, a decision taken by the BCCI keeping the weather in mind during the month of September and October.

The report mentioned that the Indian cricket governing body has not conveyed any official information in this regard to the ICC, but the preparation is already underway to shift the tournament from India to the middle east nation. The report added that the initial part of the tournament will be played in both UAE and Oman, before the tournament is entirely shifted to the UAE.

As per the report, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah are the three venues picked for the tournament.

Meanwhile, as per previous development, ICC had asked BCCI to give them an update on holding the tournament in India, the original venue for the megaevent, by the end of this month.

With Covid-19 putting the sport on halt last year, the ICC had postponed the 2020 World Cup, which was originally scheduled to be held in Australia. It was then decided that India will hold the next T20 World Cup in 2021, while the following edition will be played in Australia in 2022.

However, with India still jostling against the deadly virus, there were very little chances of the tournament being conducted in the country.

Meanwhile, with the ICC deadline approaching, BCCI will soon make an official announcement in this regard.