Team India at ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Full squad, schedule, all details HERE

Rohit Sharma’s Team India will head into the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 starting later this month will an aim to win their first title since the inaugural triumph under MS Dhoni back in 2007. After a disappointing showing in the T20 World Cup 2021 where they failed to reach the semifinals, Team India will look for a much better showing down under in Australia.

The team have already begun their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2022, arriving in Perth early and took part in a practice match against Western Australia XI ahead of official warm-up matches against world champions Australia and New Zealand next week.

Suryakumar Yadav continued his good form as the Indian team had a fine outing against Western Australia Cricket Association XI, beating the hosts by 13 runs in its first practice game ahead of the T20 World Cup, in Perth on Monday (October 10). The Indian team, which has been training at the WACA for the past three days, wanted to get used to the pace and bounce of the track as the visitors scored 158 for six in their stipulated 20 overs. In reply, WACA XI managed only 145 in their 20 overs.

Instead of skipper Rohit Sharma’s regular opening partner KL Rahul, it was Rishabh Pant, who opened the innings for the visitors. But it was Suryakumar, whose 35-ball 52 was the highlight of the Indian innings as a few hundred fans enjoyed his free-flowing strokeplay.

Inside #TeamIndia's nets session with Batting Coach - Vikram Rathour, Bowling Coach - Paras Mhambrey & Fielding Coach - T Dilip. pic.twitter.com/L8E3yosSbT — BCCI (@BCCI) October 10, 2022

He hit three fours and as many sixes during his knock and not for once did the pace and bounce of the track looked like troubling the world No. 2 ranked T20I batter. The other man, who made a significant contribution, was all-rounder Hardik Pandya who scored a quickfire 29 off 20 balls. Deepak Hooda also chipped in with 22 off 14 balls as India scored 39 for two in the Powerplay.

Team India squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

Team India Schedule for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

October 23 (Sunday) – India vs Pakistan – 1.30 PM

October 27 (Thursday) – India vs A2 – 12.30 PM IST

October 30 (Sunday) – India vs South Africa – 4.30 PM IST

November 2 (Wednesday) – India vs Bangladesh – 1.30 PM IST

November 6 (Sunday) – India vs B1 – 1.30 PM IST