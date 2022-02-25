THIS Chinese app is title sponsor of historic Pakistan vs Australia Test series

Popular social media and short-video app TikTok from China is banned in India for more than a year now. But neighbours Pakistan have no such issues in their country. In fact, the historic Pakistan vs Australia Test series, which will begin on March 4, has TikTok as their main sponsor as announced on Friday (February 25).

TikTok was banned in India on June 29, 2020, over national security issues. It is among the 100-plus mobile apps, majority of them from China which has been banned by India. It has been morethan a year since the ban, and the app was once the only source of income for many.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that TikTok, the leading destination for short form videos, will be the title sponsor of the historic Test series between Pakistan and Australia, which commences in Rawalpindi next week.

This is the first time a digital entertainment platform has sponsored a bilateral series in Pakistan and represents an exciting step for both TikTok and PCB, bringing a new kind of partner for international cricket in the country. As the title sponsor, TikTok will provide a place where cricket fans can follow their favourite cricket content creators, share the best TikTok cricket content, and create their own special moments, reactions and celebrations around this historic series with Australia.

Alongside the partnership, PCB will launch an official TikTok account prior to the series with a mission to inspire and entertain millions of cricket fans not just in Pakistan but also around the world with exclusive behind-the-scenes content as well as current and archival footage.

“We have already established an excellent relationship with TikTok, starting with the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022. Given that relationship, we are delighted to extend it further for the historic Pakistan versus Australia Test series, which will probably be the series of the year,” PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain.

“This agreement with TikTok is a further indication of the current good health of Pakistan cricket and reflects the value and benefit commercial partners see by associating themselves with our brand,” he added.

The three-match Test series will be held in Rawalpindi (4-8 March), Karachi (12-16 March) and Lahore (21-25 March).