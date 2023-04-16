'Dropped... Taken': Twitter Erupts With Laughter Over Trent Boult's Catch At GT vs RR Clash - Watch

Trent Boult returned to action for the Rajasthan Royals after missing the last match due to injury. In their game against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday, the New Zealand left-arm quick made an impact right away by taking the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha on the third ball of the opening over. However, the dismissal would not have happened if not for Boult's quick thinking that saved the Royals from embarrassment.

Saha tried to whip Boult's good length delivery swinging into the middle and leg stump over deep square leg, but he closed his bat face early, resulting in a thick leading edge. Keeper Sanju Samson called for the catch, but Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer kept looking at the ball to catch it. The ball then popped out of Samson’s gloves, and all three collided in the middle of the pitch.

However, Boult was alert to the situation. He stood a few yards away from them, and seeing the ball balloon into the air once again, he reacted quickly to complete the catch. The Royals and Boult were relieved to have gotten an early wicket, but the manner in which Boult took the catch was something unlikely to happen again soon, and Twitter users were quick to take notice.

Here's How Twitter Reacted -

