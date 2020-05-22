Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020: Mighty Efate Panthers beat Ifira Sharks by 5 wickets

After thrashing MT Bulls in their opening clash of Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020, Mighty Efate Panthers produced yet another solid performance to beat Ifira Sharks by five wickets in their second match at Vanuatu Cricket Stadium at Hybrid Oval on Thursday.

Ifira Sharks failed to counter the bowling attack of Mighty Efate Panthers and were bundled out cheaply for 35 runs inside 7.1 overs.

Apolinaire Stephen and Mochael Avock were the highest scorers for the side with seven runs each.

For Mighty Efate Panthers, Simpson Obed, Joshua Rasu and Tony Tamata bagged three wickets each while Wesley Viraliuliu also chipped in with a wicket.

In reply, MEP lost openers Joshua Rasu and Lazaro Carlot cheaply for a run each.

However, Simpson Obed scored a crucial 16-ball 21 while McMillan Markia remained unbeaten at five to help their side chase down the target in 7.4 overs.

Obed Yosef, Stephane Sandy, Apolinaire Stephen and Nalin Nipiko bagged a wicket each for Ifira Sharks.

Earlier on Thursday, Mighty Efate Panthers kicked off their campaign in the tournament with a comfortable 37-run win over MT Bulls at the same venue.

Mighty Efate Panthers posted a score of 128 for five in their stipulated 10 overs after batting first. In reply, MT Bulls were restricted to a scoe of 91 for seven.

Mighty Efate Panthers and Ifira Sharks will now lock horns with MT Bulls on Saturday.