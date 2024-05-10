Virat Kohli Executes Jaw-Dropping Run-Out, Sends Shashank Singh Packing: Watch Must-See Moment

Virat Kohli was at his best in the IPL 2024 game between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday night in Dharamsala. The RCB star stroked a 47-ball 92 that included 7 fours and 6 sixes. Kohli missed the big hundred, but this was a knock that will satisfy him the most as it ends his criticism of playing throughout the innings with a lower strike rate. Kohli batted with a strike rate of almost 200 and this is a huge boost to India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

RCB posted 241 for 7 in 20 overs. Rajat Patidar's 55 off 23 balls and Cameron Green's 27-ball 46 also helped a lot in RCB putting up a strong total on the board. It was always going to be tough to chase down this target for PBKS. Rilee Rossouw struck a quckfire 61 and Shashank Singh also played a brilliant knock of 19-ball 37 before getting run out by Kohli.

This run-out was one of the game-changing moments in the match as Shashank has been a match-winner for Punjab this season, pulling off victories from adverse situations. He was looking in great touch even in this game vs RCB, having scored 37 in no time.

On the fourth ball of the 14th over bowled by Lockie Ferguson, Sam Curran tapped the ball to a vacant region on the leg side. Kohli reached to the ball sprinting from the deep, picked up the ball and sent a fiery throw to the non-striker's stumps. He dived after completing the throw, which hit the stumps with Shashank short of the crease by inches. Kohli got up and started celebrating as he knew it was out. The replays confirmed the decision and Punjab lost their sixth wicket.

Watch the brilliant run out by Kohli here:

Punjab Kings eventually got bowled out for just 181 as RCB registered a massive win to keep their hopes alive in IPL 2024. They are still at only 7th spot in the standings with 5 wins from 12 matches and need two more wins to jump to a maximum of 14 points. They will need other match results to go in their favour to qualify for the playoffs. The chances are veyr slim but they have done well in the last few matches to ensure they are still alive in the competition.