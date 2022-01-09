हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Team India

Virat Kohli fans furious after MS Dhoni gifts CSK shirt to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, here’s why

Dhoni recently gifted his CSK jersey to Pakistan pacer Rauf and while most have lauded the gesture from the CSK skipper, a section of fans, particularly Kohli fans, have been furious regarding the whole incident.

Virat Kohli fans furious after MS Dhoni gifts CSK shirt to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, here’s why
MS Dhoni with Virat Kohli (Source: Twitter)

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently gifted his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf and it didn’t go down well with Virat Kohli fans.

Interestingly, Rauf is a big fan of Dhoni and after the T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Pakistan, Haris had met his idol and both of them had exchanged some notes.

Three months after that T20 clash, which Pakistan won by 10 wickets, Dhoni has sent a gift for Rauf. And that gift is a special one - it is CSK captain's jersey from last year.

To thank Dhoni, Rauf took to his Twitter and wrote, "The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honoured me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The "7" still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support."

While most have lauded the gesture from Dhoni, a section of fans, particularly Kohli fans, have been furious regarding the whole incident.

Notably, Team India Test skipper Kohli was termed as ‘anti-national’ and abused on social media for hugging Pakistan batter Muhammad Rizwan following India’s embarrassing loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021. That was India’s first-ever World Cup defeat to their arch-rivals.

Other than hugging Rizwan, Kohli, the then India T20I captain, also shook hands with the Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to congratulate him for the historic win.

It was due to this incident that some netizens senselessly slammed Kohli and called the batter disloyal, shameless, unfaithful, etc.

Meanwhile, Kohli fans are now pointing out the hypocrisy of netizens for being biased towards Dhoni as they are now praising the CSK skipper for gifting his shirt to Pakistan player Rauf but cursed Kohli when he displayed sportsman spirit towards Pakistan players.

Here’s how Kohli fans reacted:

Meanwhile, Kohli is set to return for the third Test against South Africa, which is scheduled to begin from January 11. The Team India Test skipper suffered a back spasm right at the start of the second Test and missed the match.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Team IndiaMS DhoniVirat KohliHaris Rauf
Next
Story

PSL 2022: South Africa players CAN’T play in Pakistan Super League, here’s why

Must Watch

PT3M

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-19, says 'back at your service'