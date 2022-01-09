Virat Kohli fans furious after MS Dhoni gifts CSK shirt to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, here’s why

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently gifted his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf and it didn’t go down well with Virat Kohli fans.

Interestingly, Rauf is a big fan of Dhoni and after the T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and Pakistan, Haris had met his idol and both of them had exchanged some notes.

Three months after that T20 clash, which Pakistan won by 10 wickets, Dhoni has sent a gift for Rauf. And that gift is a special one - it is CSK captain's jersey from last year.

To thank Dhoni, Rauf took to his Twitter and wrote, "The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honoured me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The "7" still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support."

The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honored me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The "7" still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support. pic.twitter.com/XYpSNKj2Ia — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) January 7, 2022

While most have lauded the gesture from Dhoni, a section of fans, particularly Kohli fans, have been furious regarding the whole incident.

Notably, Team India Test skipper Kohli was termed as ‘anti-national’ and abused on social media for hugging Pakistan batter Muhammad Rizwan following India’s embarrassing loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021. That was India’s first-ever World Cup defeat to their arch-rivals.

Other than hugging Rizwan, Kohli, the then India T20I captain, also shook hands with the Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to congratulate him for the historic win.

It was due to this incident that some netizens senselessly slammed Kohli and called the batter disloyal, shameless, unfaithful, etc.

Meanwhile, Kohli fans are now pointing out the hypocrisy of netizens for being biased towards Dhoni as they are now praising the CSK skipper for gifting his shirt to Pakistan player Rauf but cursed Kohli when he displayed sportsman spirit towards Pakistan players.

Here’s how Kohli fans reacted:

MS Dhoni has gifted a Chennai Super Kings jersey to Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf. pic.twitter.com/hGiB6jzGCg — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 7, 2022

The smile and hug to them after tremendous heartbreak to all indians !! That was shameless and attention seeking act by Kohli. Off the field it doesn't matter. — True (@nonetet) January 7, 2022

When MS Dhoni gifted a jersey, everyone saying GOAT, humble and down to earth but when Virat talked to Babar and Rizwan, Deshdrohi, Gaddar, Anti Nationalist. Why this hypocrisy? Why is it like Virat should get hate for each and every activity he does? PS: No hate to MS Dhoni — Surya (@Surya_One8) January 7, 2022

Dhoni tha is liye Jane dia Virat hota to deshdrohi bana dia hota usko abtk — Ravi bhai high on bear (@Ravi_beer_69) January 7, 2022

When Rizwan hugged Virat, then so much hatred for him. The same people are saying it's MS greatness. I want people to have same visual for every players. Both of them are Indians so please learn to respect these legends. — abc12334 (@Abc78134968) January 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Kohli is set to return for the third Test against South Africa, which is scheduled to begin from January 11. The Team India Test skipper suffered a back spasm right at the start of the second Test and missed the match.