Virat Kohli slammed for copying MS Dhoni’s famous statement, fans say 'kuch original kar'

Team India Test skipper Virat Kohli has been subjected to criticism lately due to a major dip in his form. A century has evaded Kohli for the past two years and his last ton in international cricket came back in 2019 against Bangladesh in a day-night Test.

However, Kohli recently said that he is not too much bothered about the 'outside noise' regarding his form and is just focused on doing the process right and sticking to his basics.

Ahead of the third and final Test against South Africa, Kohli, while attending the pre-match conference, said that he is not much concerned about numbers and he doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone.

“The reality of the situation is that you eventually want to make impact performances for the team, and my best effort is always to do that, and I truly believe that I don’t need to prove anything to anyone,” the batter said on Monday.

Meanwhile, fans were quick to point out that the phrase ‘I don’t need to prove anything’ was originally used by former India skipper MS D Dhoni to tackle media.

Notably, Dhoni had given a similar statement following India’s 2013 Champions Trophy win in England. “I am not here to prove anyone how good I am," the wicketkeeper-batter had said in the post-match conference.

Dhoni had used similar lines on numerous occasions to shut his critics and now Kohli using the same phrase has prompted fans to say that he is a copycat.

Here are some of the reactions:

Statement bhi Thala ke copy kar rahe hain Kohli Bhai. :/@BROTHER_0F_MINE pic.twitter.com/CxmklQItut — D!VY (@DivySly) January 10, 2022

resembling dhoni words " Well, I'm not here to prove how good I am " — sagar :) (@MaheshFanTweetz) January 10, 2022

copy cat from master m.s dhoni dailouge — (@ALLTIMENANIDHF) January 10, 2022

If he has said that it shows his arrogance. A player with such stats should know how to handle critism. He is seriously not matured enough. Success is not a one time thing you have to be consistent.

Thats the reason Sachin, Dravid and Laxman are considered legends — KC Sati (@KCSati3) January 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Kohli got his mojo back on Tuesday as he played a gritty knock of 79 runs on the opening day of the third Test against South Africa.

Kohli took his time to settle in and completed the fifty in 157 balls, his second slowest half-century in Test cricket.

In the process, Virat also went past India head coach Rahul Dravid to become the second-highest run-getter in Tests in South Africa for India.

Dravid has scored 624 runs in South Africa, however, Kohli was only 14 runs shy of breaking his record when he came out to bat as he surpassed Dravid easily with his 79.

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar is at the top of the list with 1161 runs from 15 Tests.