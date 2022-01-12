हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Team India

Virat Kohli slammed for copying MS Dhoni’s famous statement, fans say 'kuch original kar'

Fans were quick to point out that the phrase was frequently used by former captain MS Dhoni to tackle media and critics.

Virat Kohli slammed for copying MS Dhoni’s famous statement, fans say &#039;kuch original kar&#039;
File image (Source: Twitter)

Team India Test skipper Virat Kohli has been subjected to criticism lately due to a major dip in his form. A century has evaded Kohli for the past two years and his last ton in international cricket came back in 2019 against Bangladesh in a day-night Test.

However, Kohli recently said that he is not too much bothered about the 'outside noise' regarding his form and is just focused on doing the process right and sticking to his basics.

Ahead of the third and final Test against South Africa, Kohli, while attending the pre-match conference, said that he is not much concerned about numbers and he doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone.

“The reality of the situation is that you eventually want to make impact performances for the team, and my best effort is always to do that, and I truly believe that I don’t need to prove anything to anyone,” the batter said on Monday.

Meanwhile, fans were quick to point out that the phrase ‘I don’t need to prove anything’ was originally used by former India skipper MS D Dhoni to tackle media.

Notably, Dhoni had given a similar statement following India’s 2013 Champions Trophy win in England. “I am not here to prove anyone how good I am," the wicketkeeper-batter had said in the post-match conference.

Dhoni had used similar lines on numerous occasions to shut his critics and now Kohli using the same phrase has prompted fans to say that he is a copycat.

Here are some of the reactions:

Meanwhile, Kohli got his mojo back on Tuesday as he played a gritty knock of 79 runs on the opening day of the third Test against South Africa.

Kohli took his time to settle in and completed the fifty in 157 balls, his second slowest half-century in Test cricket. 

In the process, Virat also went past India head coach Rahul Dravid to become the second-highest run-getter in Tests in South Africa for India.

Dravid has scored 624 runs in South Africa, however, Kohli was only 14 runs shy of breaking his record when he came out to bat as he surpassed Dravid easily with his 79. 

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar is at the top of the list with 1161 runs from 15 Tests.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Team IndiaVirat KohliMS Dhoni
Next
Story

Virat Kohli becomes only sixth Indian fielder to achieve THIS big feat

Must Watch

PT3M59S

UP Election 2022: Cleanliness of Yamuna is a big election issue in Mathura