India vs South Africa

Virat Kohli becomes only sixth Indian fielder to achieve THIS big feat

Kohli achieved this feat during the ongoing Day 2 of the third and the final Test against South Africa.

Team India Test skipper Virat Kohli (Source: Twitter)

India Test skipper Virat Kohli completed 100 catches in the longest format of the game on Wednesday.

Kohli achieved this feat during the ongoing Day 2 of the third and the final Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town. The India Test skipper brought up the milestone as he took the catch of Temba Bavuma off the bowling of Mohammed Shami.

The Test skipper also became the sixth Indian fielder, who isn't a wicket-keeper, to get to the milestone.

Mohammed Shami struck crucial blows as India gained upper hand against South Africa in the second session on Day 2.

At the tea break, South Africa's score read 176/7 -- with the hosts still trailing by 47 runs. Keegan Petersen (70*) is currently unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming the second session on Day 2 at 100/3, Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen (21) added 12 more runs to the total before the latter was scalped by Umesh Yadav in the 40th over with Proteas still trailing by 111 runs.

