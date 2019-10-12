close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs South Africa

Virat Kohli's ability to find gaps puts pressure on opposition: VVS Laxman

Riding on Kohli's record seventh double century, the most by an Indian batsman, India declared on 601/5 before reducing South Africa to 36/3 at stumps on Day 2.  

Virat Kohli&#039;s ability to find gaps puts pressure on opposition: VVS Laxman

Pune: Former India batsman V.V.S. Laxman was all praise for Virat Kohli after the India skipper slammed a career-best unbeaten 254 in the first innings of the second Test against South Africa here on Friday.

Riding on Kohli's record seventh double century, the most by an Indian batsman, India declared on 601/5 before reducing South Africa to 36/3 at stumps on Day 2.

Laxman said that at this stage of Kohli's career, the battle against one's own thought process becomes more crucial than against the bowlers.

"For a player like Kohli, batting at this level is like batting against your thought process and not against the bowlers," the 44-year-old said in a segment of Cricket Live exclusively aired on Star Sports.

Laxman also said that Kohli's ability to pick the gaps on a consistent basis puts pressure on the opposition captain and bowlers.

"I'm really impressed with his precise footwork and effective shot selection. It's amazing how he balances his stance, how he goes forward and plays the ball through the offside. He has the gift of noticing the gaps which puts pressure on the opposition captain and bowlers. He definitely had a different level of concentration today," Laxman said.

Tags:
India vs South AfricaVirat KohliTestCricket
Next
Story

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 3: Live Updates

Must Watch

PT3M38S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day