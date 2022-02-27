Wasim Jaffer trolls Sri Lankan bowlers using meme from film Dhamaal

Former Indian cricketer was back with his witty tweets as soon as India thrash Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the third and last T20 of the series.

With the win, India have now completed a 3-0 clean sweep over the Lankans, also registering their 12th consecutive win, a joint record with Afghanistan.

Jaffer took to Twitter to praise Shreyas Iyer and at the same time take a dig at Lankan bowlers.

He shared a moment from the yesteryear comedy film Dhamaal.

Here's the meme:

Dominant India

Shreyas Iyer hit an unbeaten half-century as India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the third T20 International to make a 3-0 clean sweep in the three-match series here on Saturday.

Chasing 147, India were reeling at 89/3 inside 11 overs when Shreyas came up with an unbeaten 73 from 45 balls to chase down the target with 19 balls to spare.

Ravindra Jadeja once again played a perfect support with 22 not out from 15 balls as the duo stitched together an unbroken stand of 45 runs to give India a 3-0 sweep, chasing down the target in 16.5 overs.

With PTI inputs