Cricket

Wasim Jaffer trolls Sri Lankan bowlers using meme from film Dhamaal

Former Indian cricketer was back with his witty tweets as soon as India thrash Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the third and last T20 of the series. 

(Source: Twitter)

With the win, India have now completed a 3-0 clean sweep over the Lankans, also registering their 12th consecutive win, a joint record with Afghanistan. 

Jaffer took to Twitter to praise Shreyas Iyer and at the same time take a dig at Lankan bowlers. 

He shared a moment from the yesteryear comedy film Dhamaal. 

Here's the meme:

Dominant India

Shreyas Iyer hit an unbeaten half-century as India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the third T20 International to make a 3-0 clean sweep in the three-match series here on Saturday.

Chasing 147, India were reeling at 89/3 inside 11 overs when Shreyas came up with an unbeaten 73 from 45 balls to chase down the target with 19 balls to spare.

Ravindra Jadeja once again played a perfect support with 22 not out from 15 balls as the duo stitched together an unbroken stand of 45 runs to give India a 3-0 sweep, chasing down the target in 16.5 overs.

With PTI inputs

