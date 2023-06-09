WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane Gets Massive Reprieve Thanks To THIS Error By Pat Cummins On Day 2 Of WTC Final

Australia have the upper hand at the end of Day 2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at the Oval in London on Thursday. Aussie pacers have reduced India to 151 for 5 after posting 469 in the first innings with Ajinkya Rahane and KS Bharat batting on 29 and 5 respectively.

Rahane is the last specialized batter left in the middle with India still needing another 119 runs to avoid following-on in the first innings. The Mumbai and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter got a massive reprieve after Australian skipper Pat Cummins had trapped him leg-before early in his innings.

The score was 88 for 4 in 22 overs in the final session of play on Day 2 and the umpire had already lifted his finger but Rahane reviewed the decision. However, much to Rahane’s relief, replays showed that Cummins had actually over-stepped and the delivery was deemed a ‘no-ball’.

WATCH Ajinkya Rahane survive after Pat Cummins traps him leg-before…

However, on the final delivery of the same over, Cummins struck a painful blow on Rahane’s finger as well. The Indian physio immediately rushed on to the field and strapped up Rahane’s finger but the blow affected Rahane’s rhythm for the rest of innings.

WATCH Ajinkya Rahane getting injured on Day 2…

Media credits : Star Sports pic.twitter.com/lDqps660Ns — rajendra tikyani (@Rspt1503) June 8, 2023

Commentator Harsha Bhogle also felt that the finger injury affected Rahane’s rhythm. “Once again, Jadeja looked India's best batter and he is now a bonafide top 6 batter. And till that finger injury, Rahane looked very smooth and in excellent touch. But the top order is a concern and has to convert good looking starts into large scores,” Bhogle tweeted.

Once again, Jadeja looked India's best batter and he is now a bonafide top 6 batter. And till that finger injury, Rahane looked very smooth and in excellent touch. But the top order is a concern and has to convert good looking starts into large scores. June 8, 2023

Meanwhile, all five Australian bowlers have picked up a wicket each. “We are strong after 2 days, the pitch is a bit up and down and hopefully it will be harder for India to bat tomorrow,” Aussie pacer Scott Boland said after play on Day 2.

“It felt like that in the middle, a couple balls taking off, a couple keeping low,” Boland added about the uneven bounce on the Oval track.