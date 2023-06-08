topStoriesenglish2619394
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA WTC FINAL 2023

IND: 151-5 (38) | IND VS AUS WTC Final, Day 3 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India Pin Hopes On Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat

India Vs Australia, Day 3 WTC Final 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Ajinkya Rahane and Srikar Bharat will continue India's innings on Day 3 of the World Test Championship Final at the Oval, London.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 11:11 PM IST

After a struggling Day 2 of the 5-Day Test match between India and Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023 at the Oval, London, Team India will hope Ajinkya Rahane and Srikar Bharat play as many overs as possible when the first session begins on Day 3. After getting all out for 469 runs, Australia's pace attack came in hard for wickets and they got what they wanted.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were trapped early by Pat Cummins and Scott Boland, respectively. To put the icing on the cake, Virat Kohli was trapped by Mitchell Starc with an unplayable delivery. Cheteshwar Pujara produced another misjudgment which was very similar to Shubman Gill's mistake, he got his off-stump knocked off.

In the end, it came to Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane who stitched up a partnership of 71 runs to save the day for India but the left-hander was dismissed by Nathon Lyon.

Check LIVE Scores and Update from India vs Australia World Test Championships (WTC) Final HERE.

08 June 2023
23:11 PM

LIVE WTC Final India vs Australia Day 3

India will hope both batters - Ajinkya Rahane and Srikar Bharat play some sensational strokes to help their team bounce back in this contest tomorrow when the Day 3 begins. Australia will come in hard when the first session begins hunting for wickets.

IND: 151/5 (38 Overs)

