IND: 151-5 (38) | IND VS AUS WTC Final, Day 3 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India Pin Hopes On Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat

After a struggling Day 2 of the 5-Day Test match between India and Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023 at the Oval, London, Team India will hope Ajinkya Rahane and Srikar Bharat play as many overs as possible when the first session begins on Day 3. After getting all out for 469 runs, Australia's pace attack came in hard for wickets and they got what they wanted.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were trapped early by Pat Cummins and Scott Boland, respectively. To put the icing on the cake, Virat Kohli was trapped by Mitchell Starc with an unplayable delivery. Cheteshwar Pujara produced another misjudgment which was very similar to Shubman Gill's mistake, he got his off-stump knocked off.

In the end, it came to Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane who stitched up a partnership of 71 runs to save the day for India but the left-hander was dismissed by Nathon Lyon.

