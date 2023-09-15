WATCH: Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Get ANGRY On Shadab Khan After His Misfielding During PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Clash

The emotions were running high on Thursday during Pakistan vs Sri Lanka clash in Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023 played at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. Pakistan were under constant pressure from the start itself. The fact that rain could wash out the match and that would end their campaign was playing on their mind. On top of that, Babar Azam and Co had to definitely win the match.

In the end, Pakistan ran out of luck as Sri Lanka clinched a thrilling win by just 2 wickets (DLS method). With the win, Sri Lanka booked a place in the final whereas Pakistan will be flying back home.

There was one moment in the second innings of the match which reflected how pressurised Pakistanis were during the match. It was in the 37th over which saw Shadab Khan make a big error. In this over bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sri Lanka batter Charith Asalanka tapped one to the point and tried to steal a single. Shadab, who was fielding at the position, collected the ball and threw at the stumps. But there was no backup for this throw and it allowed the Lankan batting pair to steal another run.

Pakistan did not have many runs left to defend and this throw leaked two more. This mistake made Pakistan captain Babar Azam very angry as well as bowler Afridi. Babar screamed at his vice-captain Shadab for this school-boy error which resulted in Pakistan eventually losing the match on the last ball. The video of Babar and Shaheen losing their cool at the overtthrow is going viral.

Watch Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi get angry over Shadab Khan's overthrow here:

Pakistan must regret making many errors in the game vs Sri Lanka. Not to forget, they did not read the conditions right before losing Mohammad Nawaz while batting. He was the fifth wicket to fall on the fourth ball of the 28th over. Right after that wicket, rain started to come down heavily and 30 to 40 minutes were lost again. The match was then reducted to 42 overs per side. Pakistan made 252 for 7 at the end of 42 overs. But one run was cut from the total as Duckworth-Lewis method came into effect. That DLS method came into effect only because Nawaz fell right before rain. Had Pakistan not lost the fifth wicket before rain, Sri Lanka would be chasing 255.