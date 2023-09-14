Babar Azam TROLLED As Dinuth Wellalage Dismisses Pakistan Captain After Wickets Of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Earlier In Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's poor form continues in ODI cricket. After scoring that big hundred vs Nepal, Babar has not got good scores in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. Babar got out cheaply vs India, scoring just 10 off 24 balls. In the next game vs Sri Lanka, he managed just 29 off 35 balls. Against Bangladesh, Babar has scored only 17. Babar's wicket was taken by young Dinuth Wellalage, who has surprised everyone with his bowling and wicket-taking ability in the Asia Cup.

Wellalage struck on the last ball of the 16th over after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Babar was well set on 29 and was looking all set for a big hundred when Wellalage beat him with a beauty and the rest was done by the keeper. Babar was stumped and had to walk back.

As soon as Babar got dismissed, he became a topic of discussion on X (formerly Twitter) and was roasted too on the social media website. Take a look at some of the reactions here.

Asia Cup

151 v Nepal (15th ranked)

17 v Bangladesh (7th ranked)

10 v India (2nd ranked)

29 v Sri Lanka (8th ranked)



The bowler who got Babar is Wellalage. Playing just his 13th ODI and first against India, he has finished with a spell of 5 for 40 in 10 overs and his wickets were Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, all the bigwigs of Indian cricket team. In his next match vs Pakistan, he dismissed World No 1 Babar Azam, which is a huge feat in itself.

Not to forget, Wellalage had taken a brilliant catch at mid-wicket as well as scored a valiant 42 off 46 balls to keep Sri Lanka in the chase till the end. He returned not out after Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 172 in 41.3 overs.

Wellalage was adjuged the player of the match for his outstanding knock and brilliant spell plus the catch. More than his show, his temperament was brilliant to watch, Being just a 20-year-old, Wellalage had shown great maturity and calm head to rattle the Indian batting lineup. He was brilliant in the post-match comments too. "First of all I want to congratulate the Indian team. They have so many experienced players but unfortunately we lost the game but we have another game and we want to put up a good fight. Kuldeep is a great bowler, I tried to play my normal game with a positive mindset. I want to thank my team-mates and my coaching staff - they gave me great support," Wellalage had said after the match.