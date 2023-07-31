trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642745
Watch: Fit Jasprit Bumrah Steaming In At Full Pace Against Mumbai Batters In Practice Match In Bengaluru

Watch the video of Jasprit Bumrah bowling at full fitness in a practice game against Mumbai batters.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 03:43 PM IST

Watch: Fit Jasprit Bumrah Steaming In At Full Pace Against Mumbai Batters In Practice Match In Bengaluru

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah appeared to be in peak physical condition as he bowled hard against the batters of the Mumbai team in an NCA practice match in Alur, Bengaluru. He made it clear that he is now fully healthy and ready for the Ireland T20Is series and, more significantly, the Asia Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Watch the video here:


The right-arm pacer reportedly bowled his whole allotment of 10 overs in two spells, with stats of 10-2-34-1; in the match simulation, his lone victim was opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi (bowled for an eight-ball duck).

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently shared an update on his progress and there are speculations that he might be part of the T20I squad for the series in Ireland next month. Jasprit Bumrah also showed his progress by sharing a video of him bowling at the NCA. (Pakistan Vs Afghanistan In LPL 2023 As Naseem Shah's Fiery Send-off To Rahmanullah Gurbaz Goes Viral - Watch)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma too provided a fresh update where he hoped that Bumrah could take part in a number of games before the ODI World Cup scheduled in India later this year. Rohit emphasized the importance of Bumrah's experience and acknowledged the need for him to gain match fitness and rhythm after recovering from a serious injury.

“If he gets to play then it's good and we hope he plays before the World Cup. When a player returns from a serious injury, match fitness, match feeling are some key components, which are missing,” said Rohit at the press conference ahead of the 1st ODI.

“We'll see what has been planned and everything depends on his recovery. We are in constant touch with the NCA and things look positive at the moment,” added Rohit.

Jasprit Bumrah withdrew from the Asia Cup due to injury issues that started the year before the competition. For the home series against South Africa, he briefly returned but again backed out. Since then, he has been forced to retire from the ODI series against Sri Lanka in January owing to back injury. He also missed the T20 World Cup in Australia. Bumrah missed the 2023 IPL season, home Test series against Australia, and WTC championship as well.

 

