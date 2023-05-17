WATCH: Marcus Stoinis Turns ‘Hulk’ As He Smashes Chris Jordan For 24 Runs In An Over

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) remained in hunt for a IPL 2023 Playoffs berth as they stunned five-time champions Mumbai Indians by five runs in match no. 63 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis was the star of the win, smashing a brilliant 89 not out off 47 balls with 8 massive sixes and four fours to help the home side recover from 35 for 3 in the 7th over.

Stoinis took his time to get settled but exploded in the 18th over bowled by MI pacer Chris Jordan. The Aussie all-rounder was batting on 35-ball 45 but then turned his ‘Hulk’ mode on as he smashed Jordan for three fours and two sixes in one over.

WATCH Marcus Stoinis smash Chris Jordan for 24 runs in an over…

A gigantic MAXIMUM to reach his fifty _



This has been a splendid innings from @MStoinis _



Follow the match __ https://t.co/yxOTeCROIh #TATAIPL | #LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/C4wSiSygTv — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 16, 2023

Stoinis blast helped LSG pile up 177 for 3 in 20 over after batting first. In reply, MI were off to a flying start with skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan putting on 90 runs for the opening wicket in less than 10 overs. But Rohit’s dismissal for 37 off 25 balls triggered a mini collapse as they lost 5 wickets for 55 runs.

All-rounder Tim David tried to keep MI in the hunt with 32 off 19 balls with three sixes but failed to get them over the line as LSG bowler Mohsin Khan managed to defend 11 runs in the final over by conceding just 5 runs.

“It is a great moment for Mohsin. He had been injured since the last IPL. To come into the game and the bowl the final over was great. It was very close. There’s a long little things that go your way. We bowled okay to keep us in the game and a couple of good overs by the spinners and Mohsin in the end,” Stoinis said at the post-match presentation.

The Aussies all-rounder credited different people in the LSG squad stepping up in the absence of injured skipper KL Rahul. “Different people contributing for our wins. We are missing KL through injury but other people are standing up. KP is leading us well. GG and Andy have been superb as well,” Stoinis added.

LSG now have 15 points from 13 matches and have climbed to third place on the IPL 2023 Points Table, replacing MI. A win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match on Saturday can assure them a Playoffs berth with 17 points.