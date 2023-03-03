WATCH: MS Dhoni Mobbed At Chennai Airport Ahead Of IPL 2023

The biggest league of franchise cricket is days away from kicking off in India as the teams and players are slowly starting to gather to start their training camps. While most players are busy with international duties, some are not involved with national teams. Among those players, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is also one who recently reached Chennai to start his training ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. MSD retired from international cricket in August 2020 breaking a lot of Indian fans hearts.

Recently, Dhoni was seen arriving at the Chennai airport being welcomed by bouquets and fans at the hotel. MS Dhoni has reached the Chennai Super Kings' team hotel and started his practice sessions at the Chepauk Stadium ahead the IPL 2023 season.

Dhoni was welcomed with flowers and dholaks at the Chennai airport with numerous fans trying to get a picture with him. The crowd went berserk as the CSK captain was guided to his vehicle by security. (READ: IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Is Emotional And Reactive Person, Reveals Royal Challengers Bangalore Teammate Dinesh Karthik)

In the IPL 2022, Dhoni stepped down from the captain role at the start of the season handing Ravindra Jadeja the responsibilities. However, after a horror start to the season, Dhoni was named captain once again after CSK were ruled out of the contention to win the season.

Dhoni, who's 41 years of age now is likely to play his last IPL season with Chennai Super Kings. CSK officials have been quoted as saying that this is likely his last season.

Last year, Dhoni was asked about whether he will play the next season or not, to which he replied, "It's a simple reason: it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you. Mumbai is one place, where, as a team and as an individual, I have got a lot of love and affection. But it wouldn't be nice to the CSK fans."

CSK Squad for IPL 2023 season

MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma.