Renowned bollywood director Neeraj Pandey released the trailer of a documentary that narrates the story of India's remarkable win over Australia a Test series in 2020-21. This is the same series when India despite being 0-1 down and having lost many players to injury, scripted history and beat Australia 2-1.

The documentary is called Bandon Mein Tha Dum.

Neeraj released the trailer on across the social media channels and wrote: "When everything was against them, they stood tall and showed the world their true grit, strength and determination. Witness the story of the greatest fightback in the history of test cricket. Bandon Mein Tha Dum - The fight for India’s pride."

Watch the trailer here:

Dusting off our lowest Test score. Battling injuries and expectations. Overcoming odds stacked against us to emerge victorious when no one gave us a chance. Bandon Mein Tha Dum is that story...#BandonMeinThaDum #ImpossibleStory #FightForPrideOnVoot @VootSelect pic.twitter.com/LaZy41ipc6 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) June 1, 2022

This was the same series which brought Rishabh Pant into limelight. Not that the young keeper and batter was an unknown entity but his brilliant match-winning knock in that second innings of the last and fourth Test at the Gabba increased his fandom overnight.

Having said that, the biggest takeaway from that series win was that there was no one hero. Whenever needed, one or the other guy stepped up to take India home. If Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin battled injuries to take India to a gritty draw in Sydney, newbies like Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, and Washington Sundar chipped in with big contributions with bat and ball. Then there was Ajinkya Rahane, the captain, who made that lifting 100 at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). That knock was important in context of what had happened at Adelaide when India were bowled out for a mere 36 in the second innings.

Virat Kohli, the Test captain, had also gone back to be with his wife Anushka Sharma as she was close to giving birth to their daughter Vamika. India did not have their captain and then due to injuries Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and others had already fallen. But even then the team did not lose its spirit and went on to beat a full-strength Australia in their own backyard. Their story will be hugely awaited among the Indian fans.