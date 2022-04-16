हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan shakes leg with Mayank Agarwal as Kagiso Rabada 'TWERKS'; Yuvraj Singh reacts - WATCH

Checkout the hilarious video of Shikhar Dhawan dancing with Kagiso Rabada and Mayank Agarwal

WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan shakes leg with Mayank Agarwal as Kagiso Rabada 'TWERKS'; Yuvraj Singh reacts - WATCH
Source: Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram

India's veteran batsman Shikhar Dhawan is well known for his hilarious and funny uploads on social media. Dhawan is someone who's aura never fails to put on a smile on the other person's face. Similarly, keeping up to his fun uploads, Dhawan uploaded a hilarious dance video with Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal and Kagiso Rabada.

Dhawan captioned the video "My Habibi @Rabada_25 got the special moves,". The South African paceman Rabada is often recognised as a shy person. However, after Dhawan's upload where the paceman is groving with his funny dance moves, everyone got to know Rabada's fun side.

Checkout the video here.....

Soon after the load, the hilarious dance video of Mayank Agarwal, Kagiso Rabada and Shikhar Dhawan went viral on the internet. Moreover, the video also caught the attention of India's legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. He commented on the post by reacting to Rabada's funky moves seen in the video "Loving your moves @rabada_25,".

Dhawan is one of the most famous cricketers on social media. He has a massive following of ove 10.9 million.

