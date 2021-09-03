Watch: Virat Kohli argues with umpires again at The Oval, THIS is the reason

Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s volatile temper was on display again on Day One of the fourth Test against England at The Oval on Thursday (September 2). Kohli, who scored his second successive Test fifty before India were bowled out for 191 after batting first, was not pleased by the guard taken by England opener Haseeb Hameed.

Hameed, who was dismissed for a duck by Jasprit Bumrah, took a guard almost a foot outside the crease while batting at The Oval. Kohli was not at all impressed by this move as Hameed was scuffing up the pitch close to the danger zone with his shoe spikes to take guard. The Indian captain was seen animatedly raising this point with umpires Alex Wharf and Richard Illingworth.

Watch Virat Kohli’s argument with umpires here…

Could land in trouble for taking guard this close to the danger area Kohli was not impressed, what is your take on this? Tune into #SonyLIV now https://t.co/E4Ntw2hJX5 #ENGvsINDonSonyLIV #ENGvIND #HaseebHameed #Moment pic.twitter.com/8MBMmqUWKw — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) September 2, 2021

It was clear that Kohli was concerned about the possible damage that could be caused by Hameed’s actions. By his gestures, it was obvious that Kohli was saying that if bowlers get 3 warnings for trespassing in the danger zone, the same should be applicable to the batsmen as well.

England ended the day on 53/3 in reply to India’s 191 with Jasprit Bumrah picking up a couple of wickets and Umesh Yadav, playing his first Test of the series, claiming the prize scalp of England skipper Joe Root.

Earlier, Kohli was not a happy person after a massive innings and 76 runs loss to hosts England on Saturday (August 28) at the Headingley in Leeds. Kohli, who scored a half-century in the second innings of the Leeds Test, once against lost his cool when queried about his batting technique in the post-match virtual press conference.

The Indian captain was asked if the Indian batsmen would have discussions about backfoot technique. To which he replied, “I honestly don’t know what to say to that question. I mean how do you play a ball on the backfoot which is not back of length?”

When the journalist tried to question whether due to the lack of quality backfoot play, India were missing out on runs, an upset Kohli, replied, “Okay, thanks!”