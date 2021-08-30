India vs Eng 2021: Virat Kohli ko phir gussa aaya, refuses to answer a question from media

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was not a happy person after a massive innings and 76 runs lost to hosts England on Saturday (August 28) at the Headingley in Leeds. Kohli, who scored a half-century in the second innings of the Leeds Test, once against lost his cool when queried about his batting technique in the post-match virtual press conference.

The Indian captain was asked if the Indian batsmen would have discussions about backfoot technique. To which he replied, “I honestly don’t know what to say to that question. I mean how do you play a ball on the backfoot which is not back of length?”

When the journalist tried to question whether due to the lack of quality backfoot play, India were missing out on runs, an upset Kohli, replied, “Okay, thanks!”

The 32-year-old Indian batsman is going through a rough patch and his wait for 71st international hundred is getting longer. Kohli scored his first half-century of the ongoing series in the second innings of the third Test before edging to slip off Ollie Robinson on 55.

Inzamam-ul-Haq says India under pressure due to lack of runs from Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has said that Team India will come under pressure if their senior batsmen such as Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane continue to fail to get big scores.

Kohli and Pujara have not scored a century for over two years while Rahane’s last ton came in December last year. Pujara scored 91 in the second innings in the third Test at Headingley while Kohli scored 55.

In a video on his Youtube channel, the Pakistan great said, "If you look at Team India’s batters, Virat Kohli hasn’t scored a hundred in nearly two years. The case is the same with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane is also struggling. Youngsters have been bailing the team out of difficult situations in recent times.”

The cricketer-turned-expert also felt that from the Australia series, lower-order batters have been contributing more for India.

“Virat is the No. 1 player in the world, Pujara and Rahane are very good Test players. But if there is such a big gap between their big scores or hundreds, the youngsters are bound to come under pressure. The young players have been doing well but the experienced ones must lead the way. If Team India's younger players are constantly put under pressure, they too will struggle. This is exactly what is happening in England,” the former Pakistan captain explained.