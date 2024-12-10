Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the biggest match-winners for India across formats in the last few years. Ever since his comeback to international cricket in 2023 after a serious injury, Bumrah has produced many match-winning performances for the team on different occasions.

Bumrah also played a key role in India's much-awaited T20 World Cup 2024 title win in the Caribbean. In the ongoing Test series between India and Australia, the 31-year-old pacer is currently the highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps.

However, legendary West Indies fast bowler Andy Roberts feels that Mohammed Shami has been India’s best fast bowler in recent times, not Bumrah.

Roberts, who was a member of the famous West Indies pace quartet - Michael Holding, Joel Garner, and Colin Croft being the others - said that Bumrah might get more wickets but Shami is the complete package and more consistent than others.

"Shami has been India’s best bowler for a while. He may not get the amount of wickets Jasprit Bumrah gets, but he’s the full package and is more consistent than the rest. Shami swings the ball, Shami seams the ball and Shami’s control is as good as Bumrah’s," Roberts told Mid-day.

The former pacer, who picked up 202 wickets in 47 Tests at an average of 25.61, said Mohammed Siraj, India's second-best seamer after Bumrah in Australia, is nowhere near Shami's class.

Notably, Shami, who last played for India in the ODI World Cup final in November 2023, was forced into a long layoff due to an ankle injury that needed surgery. Just before his much-anticipated comeback against New Zealand, he developed swelling in the knee which delayed his return.

The veteran Indian pacer finally returned to action in November this year, taking seven wickets for Bengal in a Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh.

The 34-year-old Shami is currently playing for Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). He is likely to join the India squad in Australia at some stage if there are no further setbacks.