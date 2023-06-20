When MS Dhoni Bowled To ‘Competitor’ Dinesh Karthik In Nets, Ex-Cricketer Recalls Former India Captain’s First Overseas Tour In 2004

Former India captain MS Dhoni first hit the limelight back in 2004 with his fireworks with the bat on an India ‘A’ tour of Kenya and Zimbabwe. The India ‘A’ tour was one of the first ones to be telecast LIVE on TV back in India. Dhoni hit two magnificent centuries against the Pakistan ‘A’ team in a triangular 50-over tournament against a side led by another former captain – Misbah-ul-haq.

Dhoni his 120 off 122 balls and 119 off 134 balls against Pakistan ‘A’ side apart from a 70-run knock against the arch-rival in the triangular tournament which also featured Kenya. The knocks witnessed by everyone even in India propelled Dhoni into national reckoning and eventually earned his place into Team India

Former India opener Aakash Chopra was also part of the India ‘A’ team led by former India and Mumbai leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule. Dinesh Karthik was ahead of MS Dhoni in the pecking order when it came to wicketkeeping department but it didn’t stop Dhoni from helping DK hone his skills in the nets while batting.

Chopra recalled asking Dhoni why he was helping a direct rival for the team and Dhoni’s answer made the former realize that the two-time World Champion captain was destined for great things.

“It was year 2004 when India A had the tour of Kenya and Zimbabwe. MS Dhoni was the reserve keeper and Dinesh Karthik played in the XI. Once as he was bowling to Karthik in the nets, I asked Dhoni ‘Why are you bowling to him?’,” Chopra said in a video shared on his Twitter profile.

Master of his own game, MS Dhoni continues to redefine greatness. The only competition he faces is the one in the mirror. __ #DhoniLegacy #Aakashvani pic.twitter.com/auGcAv81nt — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 19, 2023

“'He is your direct competition. If he does well, you don’t play in the XI. You should practice batting or keeping. Why bowling?’ To this, Dhoni said ‘Please don’t stop me. I want to bowl. If you want to bat you can, I will bowl to you too’,” Chopra continued.

Chopra says the mindset of Dhoni has been the fuel for his amazing achievements as a professional. He says the former India captain knew to focus on himself rather than on something which is out of control.

“When I look back, I realized the meaning of that incident and understood why only he has been able to achieve what he has. Dhoni’s competitior was not Dinesh Karthik or anyone else. It was Dhoni himself. So there’s the lesson. Be the best version of yourself because you are your biggest competition,” Chopra concluded.

Dhoni went on to lead India to the 2011 ODI World Cup title and 2007 T20 World Cup crown apart from winning the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. Now, even at 41 years of age, Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title, winning the IPL 2023 final.