When wife Sakshi revealed most treasured moments of MS Dhoni: From Padma Bhushan to 2011 World Cup win

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi are one of the most envied couple when it comes to cricket. Dhoni and Sakshi try and keep a low profile but they are always alongside each other off the field, especially during Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket these days.

A couple of years back, during the 13th edition of the IPL, Sakshi gave an insight into the most memorable moments with ‘Mahi’. The couple had got married back in 2010.

Dhoni, of course, is the only captain to win an ICC World T20 (2007), ICC World Cup (2011) and ICC Champions Trophy (2013). ‘Thala’ to CSK fans, the former India wicketkeeper holds the honorary rank of a lieutenant colonel. In conversation with CSK presenter Rupha Ramani, Sakshi revealed her most cherished moments with hubby Dhoni.

“When he got honoured, the Padma Bhushan. Second, when he got his honorary rank as a lieutenant colonel and then the World Cup 2011 (triumph),” Sakshi had said during the Instagram Live session.

Watch Sakshi speak about MS Dhoni here...

The two-time World Cup winner was conferred with Padma Bhushan in 2018. The former Indian cricketer was awarded the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in 2011.

Sakshi also reflected on her marriage with the IPL 2021 title-winning skipper. “It has been good. I have seen the world through Mahi. I graduated from college and within a month I got married. Whatever I have learned, I have learned with him and through him,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dhoni was retained by CSK for the 15th edition of the IPL for Rs 12 crore behind Ravindra Jadeja, who was retained for Rs 16 crore. Dhoni’s CSK will look to rebuild the side at the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction which takes place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.