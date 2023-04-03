Who Will Replace Kane Williamson In GT's Playing XI? Vijay Shankar Says THIS

Gujarat Titans suffered a significant setback when Kane Williamson was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 after the first match. Finding a replacement for such an important player is never an easy task for any team, and the defending champions are no exception. Although they won their opening game against Chennai Super Kings, they were left with the question of who would fill the number 3 spot now that Williamson was unavailable.

In a press conference before their next match against Delhi Capitals, all-rounder Vijay Shankar addressed questions regarding Williamson's injury and his replacement. Shankar stated that the team had not yet decided who would fill the vacant spot.

“Really not sure about that. We know haven’t spoken about it. It’s just we have to be ready for all those challenges thrown. So, if you can be ready for that, then anything will be right for us,” Shankar said during the pre-match press conference.

“Definitely he’s a top player and he’s someone who is done extraordinarily everywhere. So he’s a top player and it has (his absence) a big impact. But as a team we would look to do our own job right,” he added.

Shankar also shared his views on the "impact player" rule, suggesting that every substitute should be ready to seize the opportunity if someone gets injured. He also praised the team management and support staff for their role in selecting the best players for the team.

“If you ask me major skill is batting bowling and fielding, I enjoy doing everything; it’s just about giving. So sometimes you never know what can happen. So, yesterday there was another injury to one of our bowlers. So, anything can happen to just, if you ask me as a cricketer, I would be ready for whatever challenges are thrown at me,” Shankar said.

“I’m not sure about the other teams, but if you ask about our team, it’s just about preparing us to the best of our ability. I think the support staff and all the team management play a major role in keeping everyone at their very best so we prepare ourselves to be the best. It is just about adapting ourselves to different situations,” he added.

Speaking of the team's young superstar, Shubman Gill, Shankar attributed his success to his strong work ethic, which helped him become a top player at a young age.

“He has been outstanding, even before coming here he was batting so well for the team, so I think he’s one of the top players right in the country. To share a dressing room with him is also very special because I’ve been with them on the India A tours and the debut Indian tour for him and the team. Quality as in it is just work ethics. Everyone knows he is a quality player but if you have the right ethics then anyone can get out of tough conditions. He can be a role model for the players coming up,” he said.

While every player is hoping to make a case for themselves for the upcoming ODI World Cup, Shankar's primary focus is to perform well for the Titans and help them defend their title.

“I am not thinking much about that. After last year’s IPL, I had surgery. I came back and had a very good domestic season. So, I’ve been batting well and contributed well in the last games,” he added.