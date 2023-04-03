Reece Topley Injury Update: RCB's Mike Hesson Gives Big Update On Pacer's Injury, Says 'Unfortunately...'

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is facing injury woes once again as they prepare for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood have already been ruled out of the first half of the tournament, and now, RCB has suffered another blow. Left-arm English pacer Reece Topley dislocated his shoulder while fielding during RCB's first game against the Mumbai Indians.

Reece Topley suffered a blow to his shoulder fielding yesterday.



Topley had taken the crucial wicket of Cameron Green in his two-over spell during the powerplay. While diving to save a run, Topley's knee dug into the ground, causing him to land awkwardly on his shoulder. RCB's Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson, confirmed that the medical team was able to put Topley's shoulder back in, and he left for scans. Hesson expressed hope that the injury was not serious, as Topley has been injury-prone in recent months.

In a statement on RCB's YouTube channel, Hesson said, "When it happens, it is not a good thing, so we hope that the initial reports come back nicely and Reece can join us. If not, then obviously we will have to see what happens." Dinesh Karthik also spoke about Topley's injury, stating that Topley had a scan during the game itself and was not in as much pain as they had initially thought.

Topley's injury adds to RCB's injury concerns, as Hazlewood is already out of the tournament. While David Willey is in the squad, RCB may have to consider a replacement if Topley's injury turns out to be serious. In the meantime, RCB will be hoping for positive news from Topley's scans.

In conclusion, RCB's injury woes continue to mount as Topley joins Patidar and Hazlewood on the sidelines. The franchise will be hoping for good news from Topley's scans and may need to consider a replacement if necessary.