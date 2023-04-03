topStoriesenglish2590906
NewsCricket
REECE TOPLEY

Reece Topley Injury Update: RCB's Mike Hesson Gives Big Update On Pacer's Injury, Says 'Unfortunately...'

Topley had taken the crucial wicket of Cameron Green in his two-over spell during the powerplay.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 04:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Reece Topley Injury Update: RCB's Mike Hesson Gives Big Update On Pacer's Injury, Says 'Unfortunately...'

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is facing injury woes once again as they prepare for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rajat Patidar and Josh Hazlewood have already been ruled out of the first half of the tournament, and now, RCB has suffered another blow. Left-arm English pacer Reece Topley dislocated his shoulder while fielding during RCB's first game against the Mumbai Indians.

Also Read: JioCinema's IPL 2023 Opening Weekend Clocks 147 Crore Views, Surpasses Entire IPL 2022 Digital Viewership

Topley had taken the crucial wicket of Cameron Green in his two-over spell during the powerplay. While diving to save a run, Topley's knee dug into the ground, causing him to land awkwardly on his shoulder. RCB's Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson, confirmed that the medical team was able to put Topley's shoulder back in, and he left for scans. Hesson expressed hope that the injury was not serious, as Topley has been injury-prone in recent months.

In a statement on RCB's YouTube channel, Hesson said, "When it happens, it is not a good thing, so we hope that the initial reports come back nicely and Reece can join us. If not, then obviously we will have to see what happens." Dinesh Karthik also spoke about Topley's injury, stating that Topley had a scan during the game itself and was not in as much pain as they had initially thought.

Topley's injury adds to RCB's injury concerns, as Hazlewood is already out of the tournament. While David Willey is in the squad, RCB may have to consider a replacement if Topley's injury turns out to be serious. In the meantime, RCB will be hoping for positive news from Topley's scans.
In conclusion, RCB's injury woes continue to mount as Topley joins Patidar and Hazlewood on the sidelines. The franchise will be hoping for good news from Topley's scans and may need to consider a replacement if necessary.

Live Tv

Reece TopleyReece Topley news updateReece Topley newsReece Topley updateRCB vs MIRCB vs MI news updateRCB vs MI newsRCB vs MI updateIPL 2023IPL 2023 news updateIPL 2023 newsIPL 2023 updateRoyal Challengers BangaloreRoyal Challengers Bangalore newsRoyal Challengers Bangalore update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?