WPL 2023 RCB-W vs DC-W, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Clash In Women's Premier League?

The Women's Premier League's first edition kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony on Saturday, setting the stage for an exciting T20 tournament. On Sunday, the tournament will hold its first doubleheader at the Brabourne Stadium, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore led by Smriti Mandhana facing off against the Delhi Capitals led by Meg Lanning in the first match of the day.

This game promises to be an exhilarating contest between Mandhana's skillful batting and Shafali Verma's powerful hitting. The Royal Challengers Bangalore have a star-studded roster, including international players like Mandhana, who is the league's highest-paid player at Rs 3.40 crore. The team also boasts of talented players like Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, and Richa Ghosh.

However, on paper, the Delhi Capitals led by multiple World Cup-winning Australian legend Lanning, appear to have the edge over their opponents in terms of Indian talent. Lanning is expected to be joined by Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, and Alice Capsey as the team's four overseas players. The Delhi Capitals also have a strong Indian lineup that includes seasoned players like Shafali, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia, and Radha Yadav. The team has also acquired the best Indian talent available, including U-19 World Cup-winning seamer Titas Sadhu, hard-hitting Kashmir woman Jasia Akhtar, and keeper Aparna Mondal.

Mandhana faces the challenge of selecting her four foreign players, which include Kapp, Knight, Perry, and fast bowler Megan Schutt. However, her primary concern will be fitting at least four quality Indian players into the team, with three players including herself, Richa, and seamer Renuka Singh Thakur being automatic choices. The selection of the remaining four players, including Komal Zanzad, Shobhana Asha, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Preeti Bose, and Sahana Pawar, will determine the Royal Challengers Bangalore's performance in the event.

RCB-W vs DC-W Full SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonasen, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Aparna Mondal (wk), Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Minnu Mani, Jasia Akhtar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Richa Ghosh (wk), Dane Van Niekerk, Heather Knight, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Sophie Devine, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Sahana Pawar, Renuka Thakur, Komal Zanzad, Poonam Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Preeti Bose, Shobhana Asha, Shreyanka Patil, Indrani Roy (wk).

Here is all you need to know about RCB-W vs DC-W

When will the WPL 2023 match between RCB and DC begin?

The Women’s Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will start at 3:30 PM, on March 05, Sunday. The toss will take place at 3 PM.

Where will the WPL 2023 match between RCB and DC take place?

The Women’s Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

How to watch the WPL 2023 match between RCB and DC?

The Women’s Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will be aired live on the Sports18 SD & HD channels. The live streaming of the game will be available on the JioCinema website and app.