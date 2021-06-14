WTC Final: Former selector breaks silence on ‘tea controversy’ with Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma, read here

Team India captain Virat Kohli and his Bollywood star Anushka Sharma were undoubtedly one of the top ‘power’ couples in India. Kohli and Anushka are currently in the United Kingdom as India are getting ready to take on New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship Final, which gets underway at Southampton on Friday (June 18).

The last the time the couple, also known as ‘Virushka’, were in UK was back in 2019 when India were competing in the 2019 50-over World Cup. Anushka’s name was dragged in a controversy back then as former wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer over his claim that a selector had served her tea during the tournament. The Bollywood star had responded at length to all the digs taken at her in the past and clarified her stance on the same. Recalling previous controversies where Anushka had also been held responsible for Kohli’s bad form in 2014, she said she won’t allow anyone to use her name for creating controversies.

“The latest version of these ill intended lies is that I was being served tea by selectors during the World Cup! I came to one game during the World Cup and sat in the family box and not the selectors box as reported but when has the truth mattered when it’s about convenience!

“If you have a comment on the selection committee and their qualifications please do so as it’s your opinion but do not drag me into it to substantiate your claim or sensationalise your opinion. I refuse to allow anyone from using my name in such conversations,” Anushka’s statement had read.

During his time as chief selector, MSK Prasad had to deal with these issues on a regular basis. He has reacted to the controversies during his tenure as the chief selector for the Indian cricket team. Prasad was criticized not only for the player selections but also for the presence of Anushka Sharma, wife of Team India captain Virat Kohli, during the matches in the 2019 ODI World Cup.

In a recent interview with a cricket website, Prasad remarked that the selectors were unnecessarily dragged into the issue of serving coffee.

“No one applauded the selectors when Team India defeated Australia in a Test series at home in the absence of star players. It makes no difference to us. Because the team’s management recognized and valued our efforts. This is acceptable to us. Whatever the outsiders say, the team members are aware of the work we have completed. This is something that Team India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun and Paras Mhambrey are well aware of,” Prasad explained.