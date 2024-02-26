Dhruv Jurel's knock in the first innings of the fourth Test will never go unnoticed for the young wicketkeeper and batter gave his all to ensure India stayed afloat in the game despite losing five wickets for not many runs on the board. His knock was a big reason why India's deficit going into the second innings was reduced below 100. Jurel's knock was hailed on social media by one and all, including former India opener Virender Sehwag.

Known for his attacking nature with the bat, Sehwag does not stop himself from being as explosive on social media as he was on the cricket field. After Jurel's gritty innings, he praised him while also criticising the trend on the internet where one player gets more media hype than others. Without naming any cricketer in his post on X, Sehwag wrote: "No media hype, no drama, just some outstanding skills and quietly showed great temperament in a very difficult situation. Very Well done Dhruv Jurel. Best wishes."

The tweet didn't go down well with a section of India fans who felt that Sehwag was praising Jurel at the cost of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Akash Deep, the three other youngsters in the team, who come from humble backgrounds and have faced difficulties while growing up. Even Jurel has had his share of struggles and Sehwag seemed upset by seeing all the social media attention going away from the wicketkeeper.

An X user slammed Sehwag for his take on social media, saying, he was attacking Sarfaraz here. That user wrote: "You probably are attacking Sarfaraz Khan's hype he got in media after debut. You are a cheap guy who could not see his struggle in domestic for the last three years. He literally fought against selectors for his place. Today, respect for MS Dhoni grows by folds."

Another user wrote: "You can do better. What a pathetic tweet. The least you can do is act like an ex-professional cricketer, and not like a troll, Sir."

Seeing that his post had been misconceived by the fans, Sehwag was quick to explain himself. He wrote: "Not to degrade or demean anyone, but hype should be on performance and be equal. Some guys have bowled brilliantly, some have batted exceptionally but haven’t got the hype they deserve. Akash Deep was outstanding here, Yashasvi has been brilliant through the series and so was Sarfaraz at Rajkot and Dhruv Jurel in all his opportunities. Hype sabko karo."

Check out Sehwag's tweets and Netizens' reaction below:

Not to degrade or demean anyone, but hype should be on performance and be equal. Some guys have bowled brilliantly, some have batted exceptionally but haven't got the hype they deserve.

Akash Deep was outstanding here, Yashasvi has been brilliant through the series and so was_ https://t.co/RHGtneSS96— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 25, 2024

Such a pathetic tweet from an ex-cricketer. What a fall for this man who is considered a legend.



Sarfaraz got all that hype of his on-field record in First Class Cricket.

Dhruv Jurel didn't because he had played only 15 FC games and averaged in mid 40s. February 25, 2024

You can do better. What a pathetic tweet. The least you can do is act like an ex-professional cricketer, and not like a troll, Sir. :)— Jaanvi_ (@that_shutterbug) February 25, 2024

Coming to the cricket match going on in Ranchi, India need 152 more runs to claim the series 3-1. They have all ten wickets in hand and the hosts will start as favourites on the morning of Day 4 as England will be required to pick ten wickets to win the game. A telling fact is that India have not chased down 150+ score at home since 2014. England will take heart from this stat and try to bowl out India on Day but they need a very good first session to start things off.