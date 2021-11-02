Yuvraj Singh announces he will be back on cricket pitch in February 2022 'on public demand'

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket two years ago. Since then he has been seen playing in different cricket leagues around the world, GT20 League and Abu Dhabi T10 league, to name a few.

On Tuesday (2 November), he announced on his Instagram account that he is looking to be back on the cricket field again. He said that he will return to cricket in month of February next year. However he did not mention in which tournament he is going to take part in.

Through that video post, Yuvraj also supported the Indian team which is struggling to find form at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"God decides your destiny !!On public demand il be back on the pitch hopefully in February ! Ain’t nothing like this feeling ! Thank you for your love and wishes mean a lot to me ! Keep supporting it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times," wrote Yuvraj on his Instagram.

Yuvraj retired in June of 2019 after giving an emotional speech at an event in Mumbai. "After 25 years, in and around 22 yards, and after almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on," Yuvraj said. "I am extremely lucky to play 400-plus games for India. I would never have imagined this when I started my career as a cricketer. It was a love-hate relationship with the sport, in retrospect. I don't think I hated the game, because the love I have for it today, which will remain a constant till the end of (my) life. I can't really express in words what is that feeling," he had said then.

Like MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, and VVS Laxman, Yuvraj too did not get a farewell game. It is to be seen in which tournament he returns to play cricket again in February and whether he is eyeing an international comeback too.