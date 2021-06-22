IPL 2021: ‘New look’ MS Dhoni enjoys vacation at picturesque location with daughter Ziva

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni loves his vacations and loves experimenting with his looks. Both of these were on display when daughter Ziva’s account posted pictures of herself with her father Dhoni at a picturesque location, possibly Shimla – when the former India skipper is vacationing with wife Sakshi as well.

Sakshi Dhoni also posted a video of their vaction on Monday (June 21) on social media with Dhoni, with his back to the camera, keeping up his fitness by cycling outdoors. His Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a picture of Dhoni with his daughter Ziva, where he can be seen flaunting a new look, fans went into a frenzy on social media.

In the picture from a family vacation that Dhoni is taking, the CSK captain is seen sporting a brand-new moustache, which his followers were thrilled to see. One user compared Dhoni's look to "Singham", a powerful character played by Ajay Devgn.

“Just look at those moustache,” one user wrote. “Waah #Bapu ur Mustache,” another tweeted.

Pictures from Dhoni’s stay in Shimla have now gone viral, where the former Indian captain can be seen wearing Shimla’s traditional topi (cap). The traditional yet stylish headgear is locally called ‘Kullu topi’. Dhoni is seen with a new moustache – something that has not been seen in the past from the CSK skipper. The pictures of the new look went viral in no time, fans couldn’t keep calm.

In his current look, the 39-year-old is looking as sharp with moustache and a stylish beard. The CSK captain has been spending a lot of time in his farmhouse in Ranchi. He has already bought a new pony for his daughter Ziva, which joins Dhoni’s stable of horses and a number of dogs.

Dhoni led CSK to second place in the points table when IPL 2021 was suspended due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. The season will resume in the United Arab Emirates – where it was held last year – between September-October.