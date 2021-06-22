हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: ‘New look’ MS Dhoni enjoys vacation at picturesque location with daughter Ziva

Sakshi Dhoni also posted a video of their vaction on Monday (June 21) on social media with Dhoni, with his back to the camera, keeping up his fitness by cycling outdoors. His Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a picture of Dhoni with his daughter Ziva, where he can be seen flaunting a new look, fans went into a frenzy on social media.

IPL 2021: ‘New look’ MS Dhoni enjoys vacation at picturesque location with daughter Ziva
CSK skipper MS Dhoni, sporting a new moustache, with his daughter Ziva. (Source: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni loves his vacations and loves experimenting with his looks. Both of these were on display when daughter Ziva’s account posted pictures of herself with her father Dhoni at a picturesque location, possibly Shimla – when the former India skipper is vacationing with wife Sakshi as well.

Sakshi Dhoni also posted a video of their vaction on Monday (June 21) on social media with Dhoni, with his back to the camera, keeping up his fitness by cycling outdoors. His Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a picture of Dhoni with his daughter Ziva, where he can be seen flaunting a new look, fans went into a frenzy on social media.

In the picture from a family vacation that Dhoni is taking, the CSK captain is seen sporting a brand-new moustache, which his followers were thrilled to see. One user compared Dhoni's look to "Singham", a powerful character played by Ajay Devgn.

“Just look at those moustache,” one user wrote. “Waah #Bapu ur Mustache,” another tweeted.

Pictures from Dhoni’s stay in Shimla have now gone viral, where the former Indian captain can be seen wearing Shimla’s traditional topi (cap). The traditional yet stylish headgear is locally called ‘Kullu topi’. Dhoni is seen with a new moustache – something that has not been seen in the past from the CSK skipper. The pictures of the new look went viral in no time, fans couldn’t keep calm.

In his current look, the 39-year-old is looking as sharp with moustache and a stylish beard. The CSK captain has been spending a lot of time in his farmhouse in Ranchi. He has already bought a new pony for his daughter Ziva, which joins Dhoni’s stable of horses and a number of dogs.

Dhoni led CSK to second place in the points table when IPL 2021 was suspended due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. The season will resume in the United Arab Emirates – where it was held last year – between September-October.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021MS DhoniSakshi Dhoni
Next
Story

WTC Final: Important ‘one-off’ games should not be played in UK, says Kevin Pietersen

Must Watch

PT17M5S

Community Bunker: Watch exclusive report from the last village on border