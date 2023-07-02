ZIM vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ICC ODI World Cup 2023 In Bulawayo, 1230PM IST, July 3
ZIM vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier In Bulawayo, 1230PM IST, July 3
The top two teams of the table are set to clash in the ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. Sri Lanka will take on Zimbabwe on Sunday in game number 4 of the Super Six stage.
1995 World Cup champions and undefeated so far in the tournament, Zimbabwe will face Sri Lanka, who are also undisputed in this event so far. The clash will take place at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. (ALSO READ: Fact Check: Are Sania Mirza And Zimbabwe Cricketer Sikandar Raza Close Relatives?)
Both teams have played four and won all the contests in the group stage. In fact, both teams kicked off their Super Six stage journey with a win each as well. Fans can expect a high-intensity contest between the two sides.
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier
Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Date & Time: July 3; 12:30pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app.
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keepers: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Joylord Gumbie
Batters: Craig Ervine, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne
All-rounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga
Bowlers: Richard Ngarava, Lahiru Kumara
Don't forget to add Sean Williams, Wanindu Hasaranga and Craig Irvine in your fantasy teams as they are the top performers for their teams so far in this event.
The battle for @ICC Men's Cricket World Cup qualification continues as the two undefeated teams, Zimbabwe and @OfficialSLC, clash on Sunday in a potential thriller. #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/qAIKdh7PFz — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) July 1, 2023
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Predicted 11
Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie (wicketkeeper), Craig Ervine (captain), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka
Live Tv