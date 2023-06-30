Fact Check: Are Sania Mirza And Zimbabwe Cricketer Sikandar Raza Close Relatives?

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza is busy playing for his national team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. The 37-year-old was a big reason why the African team qualified for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. He is key to their qualification chances in ODI World Cup too. Zimbabwe, in fact, are on course to fly to India for the 50-over mega event later this year. The fact that Qualifiers have been held in Zimbabwe has helped Craig Ervine and Co immensely as they have got the much-needed crowd support to boost their campaign.

While Raza is engrossed in his team's cricket campaign, in India, several reports have emerged linking him with Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza. These reports say that Raza and Mirza are closely related. You must me surprised, right? So were we. Hence, we did some fact check. Upon reading the articles, it was understood that the news reports spoke of how Raza and Mirza have a connection with the city of Sialkot in Pakistan. These reports talked about this very relationship.

How are Mirza and Raza related?

Sania Mirza and Sikandar Raza are not relatives. They are both muslims. But they do not belong to one family or come from any particular tribe/community etc. The truth is that Raza's roots are in Pakistan's Sialkot. He was born there in 1986. After his dream of becoming a fighter pilot came crashing as he failed an eye examination, Raza went to Glasgow Caledonian University for studies. He later moved to Zimbabwe where his parents were living since 2002. He fell in love with cricket over there and the rest is history.

Mirza comes from Hyderabad city in India and has had a legendary career in tennis. She is the greatest female tennis player India has ever produced with many Grand Slam titles to her name. Needless to say, Mirza is a iconic figure in India. She married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010 and the couple have been living in Dubai since then. It was a decision that had mixed reactions from both sides of the border. Sania and Shoaib are still together and have a son named Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Shaoib comes from Sialkot in Pakistan. In that way, Sania becomes the daughter-in-law of Sialkot. This is why Sikandar and Sania are related, not because they belong to the same family or anything. Raza does not even related by blood to Malik.