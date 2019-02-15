Awantipora terror attack: Sudarsan Pattnaik pays sand art tribute to CRPF martyrs

New Delhi: The ghastly suicide terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir killed at least 44 jawans, and several others injured. The terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility for Thursday's attack on the CRPF troopers.

The terror attack has been condemned and several eminent personalities have expressed their anger and disgust on social media. The entire nation is standing in solidarity with the families of the martyrs who lost their life.

Renowned sand artist from Bhubaneswar, Odisha Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter and paid a tribute to the jawans. He wrote: “It is extremely painful to read about the attack on our brave #CRPF jawans in #Pulwama. My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of our martyred soldiers.”

— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 14, 2019

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently underway to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir after one of the deadliest terror attacks shook the nation.

A suicide bomber from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday afternoon which left 44 dead and several others critically injured.