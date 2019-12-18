Daily Horoscope: Find out what stars have in store for you— December 18, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out daily horoscope predictions for December 18 by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

After all the partying and socializing you’ve done lately, you’re probably exhausted. Instead of going out tonight and partying for one more night, it’s best for your health if you stay in, eat healthy, and maybe get in an hour of exercise.

Taurus

If you’ve been torn apart from a loved one for sometime now, today is the day you will reconcile with them. They are going to reach out to you, and you have to find it in your heart to sort things out with them. It’s best not to hold any grudges.

Gemini

Today will bring you some surprises. First, you might end up being visited by a loved one that you haven’t seen in a while, then you’ll get some good news at work, which will both create a pathway for you to move ahead in life.

Cancer

If you’re up for a promotion, then sadly, today someone else might get it instead of you. But don’t let this bother you, because there is so much in store for you that is much better than this minor promotion you were going to get. So just be patient cancer.

Leo

You will have to let your guard down in front of others today. These people are your friends, and they can see that you’re going through, but they can’t help you if you don’t tell them how you really feel. So if someone asks you how you’re feeling, be open and honest.

Virgo

There is going to be a lot of action in your life today, but you might want to sit down and just watch today. Try not to get involved in any controversy with anyone, and try to stay out of other people’s business. There is no need to get in the middle of things. Just mind your own business.

Libra

Remember when you were feeling that the effort is worth nothing? Well, today that feeling is going to go away. Today you will see that everything you’ve put effort in is finally going to pay off. You are going to get noticed by others, and your work will be appreciated.

Scorpio

Today is a lucky day for you, especially if you’re job hunting or looking for new work. Opportunities are going to walk towards you themselves, all you have to do is find out which one is the right one for you and which one you want to take up.

Sagittarius

Prepare yourself for a tough day today Sag. don’t worry, nothing bad is going to happen - but you’ll just have a lot to do. So make sure you manage your time properly so you can get everything done before the deadlines.

Capricorn

Today is going to offer you an opportunity to step out of your daily work routine and do something just for yourself. We know work is important for you, but getting out and having fun is also important. So take the day off and use this opportunity to give your mind and body a rest.

Aquarius

Complications in relationships are due to miscommunication, especially today. So make sure you tell people things exactly how you mean them. If you let them assume things, then you might create problems for both of you.

Pisces

Today, visit your family, and you’ll hear great news. It’s a good day to spend time with loved ones, especially since good news is coming your way. Make sure you make the most out of it, and enjoy the day.