Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—February 8, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about the starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

You may go on short trip probably for work related matters. Keep yourself occupied with work and be careful with what you eat. Your family is your strength and ensure that they are always looked after first.

Taurus

Your perception that you will face obstacles in your undertakings may limit your ability to take stronger decisions today. Keep your mind steady and keep working and you will be rewarded. You may travel with your partner or spouse today for a short trip or outing. Make it memorable if it happens.

Gemini

For those having children, the day will be source of inspiration as they will be doing well today. For those who are single it is time to mingle and look to attend some gatherings, parties to find your soulmates. Your key strength that is communication and choice of words and diplomacy will be tested both at your work and personal front.

Cancer

You may face some minor changes today in your social life. Your mental peace of mind may be a little disturbed, meditation will help. You may feel your creativity is stifled and you are forced to work in monotony. This is just temporary and just go with the flow.

Leo

You are advised to look at your relationship with the people who matter to you where your finances are concerned. For singles it is time to find your partner and new relationships. Be careful with your health as it may take a beating especially on your liver and kidneys if you neglect proper diet.

Virgo

Your family may be looking to spend time with you, and you should try to take some time for your family members. You will be busy with on your work front as you may be given added responsibility or new position. Members of the opposite sex may create disruption in your permanent relationships, be careful.

Libra

The stars indicate association with powerful personalities during the day and you should take full advantage of it. Do not get swayed by the advice of persons of questionable integrity. Drive carefully or avoid driving as you have chance of meeting with some undo accidents.

Scorpio

You must not let emotions come in while you are in the process of taking some weighty decision. If you can locate them in time, most of your problems or enemies will be taken care of. You will enjoy a positive disposition and will address every matter successfully, especially the ones that were pending for a long time.

Sagittarius

You will be much better off if you can control your emotions at this point. The time is good for all those who are in money business. Destiny will empower today with good health both mental and physical. You may worry about your home and family, specially your immediate family and this will add undue stress.

Capricorn

Single persons will get a chance to make new friends with the members of the opposite sex. Despite all good things, your mind may fail to have peace. If your relationships with those you care about suddenly come under a cloud, do not despair, calm down and the cloud will soon clear.

Aquarius

The time is good for positive actions, decisions, new ventures but you need to exercise extreme caution while taking important decisions. Joint finances, team efforts are well favoured. Your love life requires your attention today; make time available in the evening.

Pisces

You must realize that to make this time frame favourable, you will need an all-round harmony to act in your favour. Do not be touchy and do consider every situation both with pros and cons before deciding today.