Dhanteras 2019

Dhanteras 2019: Puja Timings, Tithi and Vidhi

The Diwali festivities begin with Dhanteras, which means dhan+ teras (wealth and 13th day). This year, Dhanteras falls on October 25.  

Dhanteras 2019: Puja Timings, Tithi and Vidhi
Representative image from Pixabay

One of the biggest festivals of India, Diwali is around the corner and festive vibes have engulfed the country. Markets are flooded with people buying gifts, sweets, decorations and what not! Mirth and merriment are in the air and people are busy preparing for the big day.

The Diwali festivities begin with Dhanteras, which means dhan+ teras (wealth and 13th day). This is because the day falls on the thirteenth Krishna Paksha day in the Hindu month of Kartik. On this day, it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi was churned out of the milky ocean. And hence, she is worshipped with Kubera for wealth and prosperity.

This year, Dhanteras falls on October 25.

Here are the Dhanteras 2019 Puja timings as per Drikpanchang.com:

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 07:08 PM to 08:15 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 07 Mins

The Trayodashi Tithi begins at 07:08 PM on October 25 and ends at 03:46 PM on October 26.

The Pradosh Kaal starts at 05:42 PM and ends at 08:15 PM  and while the Vrishabha Kaal starts at 06:50 PM and ends at 08:45 Pm on October 25.

Dhanteras Puja Vidhi

You may perform Ganesha and Lakshmi Puja during Pradosh Kaal. Before the Puja, you can make rangolis to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. You can also make small footprints on the floor to symbolise the Goddess’ arrival. And besides these, you can also buy news utensils made of metal/steel and gold jewellery.

Earthen diyas can also be lit at the doorstep to please Yama. 

