Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2020: Some famous 'shabads' by the spiritual leader

New Delhi: The birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh is being celebrated across India on Thursday (January 2, 2020). He was the 10 Sikh guru whose teachings and life continues to inspire generations. Guru Gobind Singh was born as Gobind Rai to Guru Tegh Bahadur and Mata Gujri. The Sikh guru was born in Patna, Bihar. He became a Sikh Guru when he was all of nine after the death of his father.

Guruparb is one of the most sacred festivals of the Sikhs. On this day, Sikhs take out processions as a mark of respect to Guru Gobind Singh.

The divine shrine of Takht Sri Patna Harimandar Sahib is where he was born and spent the first four years of his life.

Guru Gobind Singh made several contributions to Sikhism, including the founding of the warrior Sikh community Khalsa in 1699. Besides, he introduced the 5K's that every Sikh follows:

Kesh: Uncut hair

Kangha: A wooden comb

Kara: An iron or steel bracelet worn on the wrist

Kirpan: A sword

Kachchera: Short breeches

Guru Gobind Singh was also a poet and a philosopher. Most of his Bani (or sayings) are found in the Dasam Granth or Dasveh Padshah Ka Granth, considered to be the second most important religious book in Sikhism after Guru Granth Sahib.

Some of the popular 'shabads' by the spiritual master are:

ਸ੍ਵੈਯਾ ॥ SWAYYA

ਦੇਹ ਸਿਵਾ ਬਰ ਮੋਹਿ ਇਹੈ ਸੁਭ ਕਰਮਨ ਤੇ ਕਬਹੂੰ ਨ ਟਰੋਂ ॥

O God, grant me this that I may not hesitate from performing good actions.

ਨ ਡਰੋਂ ਅਰਿ ਸੋ ਜਬ ਜਾਇ ਲਰੋਂ ਨਿਸਚੈ ਕਰ ਅਪਨੀ ਜੀਤ ਕਰੋਂ ॥

I may not fear the enemy, when I go to fight and assuredly I may become victorious.

ਅਰੁ ਸਿਖ ਹੋਂ ਆਪਨੇ ਹੀ ਮਨ ਕੌ ਇਹ ਲਾਲਚ ਹਉ ਗੁਨ ਤਉ ਉਚਰੋਂ ॥

And I may give this instruction to my mind and have this temptation that I may ever utter Thy Praises.

ਜਬ ਆਵ ਕੀ ਅਉਧ ਨਿਦਾਨ ਬਨੈ ਅਤ ਹੀ ਰਨ ਮੈ ਤਬ ਜੂਝ ਮਰੋਂ ॥

When the end of my life comes, then I may die fighting on the battlefield.