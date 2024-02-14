As Valentine's Day approaches, many couples seek ways to deepen their connection and infuse their relationship with love and passion. While gestures like gifts and romantic dinners are delightful, incorporating Vastu Shastra principles into your home can further enhance the harmony and bliss in your partnership. Vastu, an ancient Indian architectural science, emphasizes the balance of energies within a space to promote well-being and prosperity.

Ms. Sneha Jain, a Tarot Card reader and Reiki Master, and the founder of The Hope Tarot shares how by aligning our living environment with the principles of Vastu, we can create a nurturing atmosphere conducive to love and affection. Here's how

Energizing the Direction of Your House:

In Vastu Shastra, the northeast direction is revered as the sector associated with love and harmonious relationships. To optimize this energy, ensure that the northeast corner of your home remains clean, clutter-free, and well-lit. Introduce elements of red, such as paintings or décor, to stimulate romance and pleasure, especially in spaces like the bedroom. Allow ample light and fresh air to permeate this area, inviting positive energies conducive to love bonds.

Floral Enhancements:

Incorporating flowers, particularly those in shades of pink and red, can amplify the power of love within your home. Opt for real plants like snake plants and money plants to foster a nurturing environment for couples. Avoid artificial floral arrangements, as natural elements hold greater potency in channeling positive energies. Placing these floral adornments in the northeast direction further enhances their effectiveness in promoting love and affection.

Aromatherapy:

Fragrances play a significant role in elevating mood and enhancing intimacy between partners. Introduce perfumes or fragrances within your home to create a cozy and romantic ambiance, with scents like rose or floral varieties proving particularly effective. Lighting a red candle in the northeast direction during the evening further intensifies feelings of love and pleasure, igniting sensual arousal and deepening the bond between you and your partner.

Symbolism of Pairs:

In Vastu philosophy, symmetry and balance are crucial for fostering harmonious relationships. Incorporate objects in pairs throughout your home, such as paintings, pillows, or bedside items, to symbolize unity and cooperation between partners. This practice cultivates a sense of togetherness and mutual growth, reinforcing the stability and equilibrium within your relationship.

Crystals:

Harness the power of crystals like rose quartz to amplify the vibrations of love within your home. Wearing rose quartz jewelry or placing crystals in the northeast direction of your bedroom can attract love and enhance your personal aura, making you more attractive and magnetic to your partner. Even a small rose quartz crystal discreetly tucked under the mattress can infuse your relationship with passion and romance.

Color Psychology:

Incorporate shades of red and pink into your home decor, particularly in linens, bedding, and curtains. Pastel pink hues evoke feelings of tenderness and affection, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for couples. Additionally, opting for single mattresses on a double bed fosters intimacy and closeness, reinforcing the bond between partners as they share moments of love and togetherness.

Turmeric for Positivity and Harmony:

Embrace the auspicious properties of turmeric to promote positivity and marital bliss within your relationship. Incorporate turmeric into your meals or consume turmeric water regularly to increase the likelihood of marriage and cultivate a fulfilling union. This ancient remedy symbolizes purification and auspiciousness, paving the way for a joyful and harmonious partnership.

