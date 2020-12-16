Horoscope Dec 16: For Aquariuns 'mum's the word' while Taureans need to keep a clear head today

Check your horoscope prediction and know how the stars and planets in your respective zodiac sign will affect your day today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 19) - Today will be an easy day for you to make decisions, you will be able to see the right way and or the wrong way without much trouble. Your emotions are running black and white, which helps to simplify things quite a bit. You could face problems in trying to understand your friends' troubles and might not have any patience for their dilemmas.

Taurus (Apr 20-May 20) - Today is not the day to be emotional, you may be stuck in a time crunch and will need to get things done, as quickly as possible. This moght not give you time to explore your feelings properly. But, once everything is over, you'll have plenty of time to share your emotions with all the right people. Today you will need to rely on your objectivity and clear-headedness the most.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 20) - Today is the day to focus on your health. Keep a track of what you eat each day and check how much exercise you get. You'll quickly see that there are painless changes you can make that will help you look and feel better. Make some changes small changes in your daily routine like taking the stairs instead of the elevator and some walks instead of driving everywhere.

Cancer (Jun 21-Jul 22) - Today is not the day to take major decisions as your judgment is a bit clouded, your emotions could be get in the way of things. People's words might feel like a personal attack. But do not get too self-conscious, if you feel like you're getting too sensitive, keep in mind that it's just the way you're processing things.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 22) - You will be on top of your game, no one can get away with any foolishness around you today. If someone comes along talking about how important they are, don't buy it. Put them on the spot, other people in your circle will also wise up so don't worry about anyone else falling for this person.

Virgo (Aug 23-Sep 22) - Today someone's mysterious nature could drive you over the edge, your curiosity will be piqued but you will not the answers anytime soon. They get a kick out of giving you just enough information to keep you interested, so get ready to wait them out. If waiting isn't your thing right now, then move on, they will come back.

Libra (Sep 23-Oct 22) - Don't compromise with your beliefs, even though you could be feeling some serious peer pressure. It is time to show people that you are not afriad to stnd up for your principles. You will be admired for it. Some person may be something about you that they don't really mean, try to give them the benefit of the doubt. Give them one more chance.

Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) - It is important for you to stay true to yourself in every social interaction today. You have an intense energy that appeals to most people, but some people may find it intimidating. You may feel the need to impress some poeple but remember yu will never get anywhere by putting on an act.

Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21) - Today is a good day to take stock of your personal relationships, of where you are and where you want to be. Things have been a bit complicated lately, and they need you immediate attention. If you're feeling moody, seek the quieter path and give yourself time. Get into a perfect frame of mind for figuring out what this person really means to you.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19) - Today it may seem like the right way to solve a relationship issue will be to make a fresh start but it might not be case. Even if the two of you agree to disagree, issues will linger and rear its ugly head later. Make sure that in starting over, you two are putting an end to whatever created the tension. Talk about what has been causing the strife, nothing will really change.

Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18) - Mum's the word for you today. Right now, whatever you've got up your sleeve: juicy gossip, insider information, whatever do not overshare at any cost. Even your ideas, plans, and hopes, do not share in front of people you don't know very well. Keep your mouth shut and just let everyone else around you assume whatever they want to assume.

Pisces (Feb 19-Mar 20) - You need to speak with conviction today don't be wishy-washy about things. People are looking at you for guidance, and if you show hesitation you may lose their partnership. But if you fully commit yourself to a project or position, people will follow you anywhere. Besides, your acting abilities are so good that you could fake anything easily.